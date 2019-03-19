Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 19/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Virna Jandiroba Strawweight 148 2 2 Felicia Spencer Fther/Bntmwght 115.5 2 2 Jinh Yu Frey Atomweight 115.5 4 5 Kay Hansen Strawweight 87 5 11 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 70 6 6 Miranda Maverick Flyweight 56.5 7 7 Kalyn Schwartz Strawweight 50 8 8 Amber Brown Atomweight 42 9 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 39 9 9 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 39 11 12 Kali Robbins Strawweight 36 11 12 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 36 13 14 Stephanie Geltmacher Fther/Bntmwght 34.5 14 15 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32.5 14 15 Mallory Martin Strawweight 32.5 16 17 Viviane Pereira Strawweight 31 17 35 Tracy Cortez Flyweight 29 18 18 Sharon Jacobson Strawweight 28.5 19 19 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 28 20 20 Pam Sorensen Fther/Bntmwght 26 21 NR Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 25 21 21 Chantel Coates Flyweight 25 21 NR Courtney King Fther/Bntmwght 25 21 21 Kaitlin Young Fther/Bntmwght 25 21 21 Marciea Allen Fther/Bntmwght 25 21 55 Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 25 27 24 Helen Peralta Strawweight 24.5 28 25 Jamie Moyle Strawweight 22 29 27 Cheri Muraski Flyweight 20 29 27 Minna Grusander Atomweight 20 31 25 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 19.5 32 29 Katharina Lehner Fther/Bntmwght 18 33 NR Sunna Davidsdottir Strawweight 17.5 34 30 Danielle Taylor Strawweight 15 35 32 Lisa Spangler Fther/Bntmwght 14 36 31 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 13 37 40 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 12.5 38 33 Milana Dudieva Flyweight 11 38 34 Mizuki Inoue Strawweight 11 40 35 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 10 40 35 Anastasia Nikolakakos Atomweight 10 40 35 Brianna Van Buren Strawweight 10 40 35 Julia Avila Fther/Bntmwght 10 44 NR Juliana Lima Strawweight 9.5 45 40 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 8.5 46 NR Kailin Curran Strawweight 6 47 43 Brittney Victoria Fther/Bntmwght 5 47 43 Chelsea Chandler Fther/Bntmwght 5 47 43 Kathryn Paprocki Strawweight 5 47 43 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 5 51 48 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 4.5 51 48 Kaytlin Neil Flyweight 4.5 51 48 Kerri Kenneson Fther/Bntmwght 4.5 51 48 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4.5 51 48 Rebekah Levine Atomweight 4.5 56 53 Alexa Conners Fther/Bntmwght 4 56 53 Sarah Kleckza Fther/Bntmwght 4 58 55 Akeela Al-Hameed Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Ashley Medina Atomweight 0 58 55 Ashley Nichols Strawweight 0 58 55 Ashlynn Kleinbeck Flyweight 0 58 55 Audrey Drew Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Barbara Acioly Flyweight 0 58 55 Bianca Daimoni Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Brittney Cloudy Flyweight 0 58 55 Cheyanne Vlismas Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Christina Marks Flyweight 0 58 NR Christina Ricker Flyweight 0 58 55 Daiane Firmino Flyweight 0 58 55 Fernanda Barros Atomweight 0 58 55 Helena Kolesnyk Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Holli Salazar Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Isis Verbeek Strawweight 0 58 55 Jade Ripley Strawweight 0 58 NR Jamie Milanowski Flyweight 0 58 55 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 0 58 55 Kinberly Novaes Strawweight 0 58 55 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 0 58 55 Mariana Morais Flyweight 0 58 55 Mitzi Merry Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Montserrat Ruiz Strawweight 0 58 55 Sarah Patterson Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Shanna Young Fther/Bntmwght 0 58 55 Stephanie Alba Atomweight 0

