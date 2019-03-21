Major Backstage Update On When The Undertaker Is Expected To Return To WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker, who has not appeared on TV since the Crown Jewel PPV back in November of 2018, has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, as his status with WWE appears to be up in the air.

Initial fan buzz began when The Undertaker consistently remained unbooked for WrestleMania during the road to the big PPV, and as of this writing, The Dead Man still has no plans for the event taking place in just three weeks. Should The Undertaker indeed miss WrestleMania, it will be the first time he has ever missed the PPV in his storied WWE career.

Following news that his WrestleMania status is questionable, The Undertaker then announced he will be making a special appearance at Starrcast taking place over Double Or Nothing weekend, leading to speculation that Undertaker might be on the outs with WWE. However, those rumors were squashed when it was reported that The Dead Man is still on good terms with WWE, and remains under contract with the company.

Related The Undertaker Gets Emotional In New Shoot Interview Discussing His Wife And WWE Career

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker is scheduled to appear at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia, which takes place on May 3rd.

Undertaker previously noted in a recent, out-of-character shoot interview that he needs to consider his appearances a bit more carefully going forward, as the trip to Saudi Arabia and back was difficult from a travel standpoint, however, it looks like WWE is penciling The Deadman in for the next event in Saudi Arabia, which has yet to be named.

With regards to why The Undertaker is appearing at the Saudi Arabia event and possibly missing WrestleMania, the deal WWE has with Saudi Arabia is worth such a massive amount of money that the company is able to offer talents more money to appear in Saudi Arabia than at WrestleMania. It’s worth noting that a WrestleMania appearance is still possible for The Undertaker, but remains unlikely at this point.