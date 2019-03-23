Gameday 76: Trip through Big D

AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER – DALLAS, TX

8:00 PM EST. ESPN+ | AT&T SN | FS-SW

The Pens head into the big D after nabbing two points in Nashville on Thursday night. Another late goal made internet people say bad and dumb things, but the Pens prevailed in the shootout to salvage the win.

Dallas is clinging to their playoff life in the west, sitting 3 points clear of Minensota for the 1st wild card spot. You could argue the Stars have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this season however they’ve been better lately going a respectable 6-3-1 in March so far.

Same shit different day for the Penguins. Every point has been critical since early February and tonight is no different. The Pens, with a win tonight, still have a good chance to close out this road trip grabbing points in all 4 games when they finish up with the Rags in NY on Monday

Next week is light before a frantic 4 games in 7 days to finish the season that includes a hell in the cell match with Carolina next Sunday.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING:

The Pens are currently tied with the Isles at 91 points but NY has a game in hand. A Flyers win makes tonight’s matchup all the more crucial for the Pens.

The Canes sit 4 back of the Pens but with two games in hand. The Wild are desperately clinging to the last playoff spot out west. Good recipe for the western team to help out the Pens.

Lines:

Maatta is close? He’s been skating with no contact restrictions. God damn it’s nice having 58 back.

McCann – Crosby – Guentzel

Rust – Blueger – Kessel

Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

A. Johnson – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

J. Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Gudbranson

Murray

The Stars have one of the most top-end talent heavy rosters in the league. Seguin, Benn, Radulov, Klingberg, and a bunch of jobbers basically. Those two lines against the wrong D-pairing for the Pens tonight and it could be ugly.

Hintz – Seguin – Radulov

Benn – Dickinson – L’Esperance

Janmark – Faksa – Comeau

Cogliano – Spezza – Ritchie

Lindell – Klingberg

Heiskanen – Polak

Fedun – Lovejoy

Bishop

No other way but through it. Major James Brown says Do It

Go Pens