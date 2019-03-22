RECAP 75: Prey For Us. Penguins Flip Script, Outlast Predators in Shootout.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The Penguins played a game that they deserved to win, held a late lead that they blew, and went into extra time.

That being said, the same held true of this matchup as Tuesday’s disappointing loss to Carolina: namely, the Penguins were without Evgeni Malkin, on the road, and playing one of the league’s better squads (who were on a 3-game win streak of their own and on the heels of shutting out the Maple Leafs).

But this game was a bit different, and Matt Murray was truly the difference that helped the Penguins win in the skill competition. That, and Sidney Crosby being Sidney Crosby. Yeah, the guy likes to win.

All in all, the Penguins get the better end of a 3-point contest. Getting 2 points in any fashion against the West is the ideal outcome. And beating a good team on the road is something that not even Penguins fans can probably find a way to bitch about.

Right?

More after the jump.

Welcome to the lineup, Adam Johnson! pic.twitter.com/p5B66oeuWY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 21, 2019

Adam Johnson’s first NHL game, took the warmup by his lonesome, as of course is tradition.

Welcome to the show, kid! https://t.co/a7mPqqyBID — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 21, 2019

First Period

The Predators wasted no time in this one as they forced a Dumoulin turnover right off the opening faceoff on an aggressive play by Ryan Ellis. Ellis made a slick little pass to a streaking Viktor Arvidsson but Murray said no. As he swept the puck away it pinballed back in front off of Dumoulin and Rust, but the Penguins were able to escape unscathed for now.

Some end-to-end action with the Pens and Preds trading chances eventually led to a good opportunity as Kessel was able to get loose on a partial breakaway which Rinne was able to *just* get a piece of it to keep the Penguins off the board.

Really an entertaining transition game through the first as the Preds tightened up their neutral zone defense and were able to push the Penguins’ shooting opportunities to the perimeter. The Penguins answered in kind by doing effectively the same thing.

After a brilliant defensive play in front, Crosby and Rust created a nice little chance with a two-man game and some speed, but Pekka Rinne (who is tall) held his post and didn’t give Rust much of a target, forcing the shot high and off the outside of the post. Both Penguins’ chances coming from very similar plays and essentially the same spot.

The Penguins would be forced to kill a Teddy Blueger tripping penalty which was actually the right play in negating a chance for Kyle Turris. Thankfully the Predators’ power play has a lower conversion rate than Jared Kushner’s profile on FarmersOnly.com so the Penguins got the kill and the period came to a close.

Penguins with a 12-8 edge in shots on goal through 1.

Second Period

Early in the second, Patric Hornqvist high-sticked PK Subban on a follow through but thankfully the officiating crew couldn’t see it, much to the dismay of Peter Laviolette.

Former Penguin Nick Bonino got a beautiful chance as a trailer on a nifty combo play, but a sliding play from Pettersson and ten-bell concentration from Murray kept the puck out and the game deadlocked.

Big save by Murray on Craig Smith sent the Penguins back the other way with some pace, and the Penguins did to the Predators what teams have been doing to them for the past two weeks: turning a big save into offense on the other end.

PIT – 5:57 – Rust; A: Letang – 1-0

The Penguins finally found a way to break free and after Bryan Rust had spent most of the game lurking, he made a power move to the net but was denied.

As Ekholm swung the puck around the boards, took an absolutely fucking ridiculous pass from Kris Letang, stopped the puck on his forehand and outwaited Rinne before Patrick Chewing dunking it home into the vacated portion of the cage on the backhand.

Unreal patience and world-class finish from Rust. That’s 18 on the year for him after an abysmal start. Bigtime celly, too. That pass from Letang makes you wanna stick your junk in a blender and put it on pulse.

The Penguins would have to kill another tripping penalty, this time on Bjugstad, but the Predators again couldn’t cobble together anything resembling a threat.

Right after the kill, the Pens looked to double their lead on another good chance (yes, at even strength) for Phil Kessel. Rinne hung in there and denied him. Rinne was down and out, but the Penguins couldn’t get to the rebound first to capitalize on the chance.

Hornqvist hit the Penguins’ second post of the night, and then the Penguins got a power play of their own as Mikael Granlund hooked up Sidney Crosby midway through the second.

The Penguins couldn’t convert their power play and Crosby promptly took a tripping penalty of his own, impeding Ryan Ellis. Song remains the same in the music city, though, as the Preds didn’t do shit with it. Killed.

Period came to a close with the Penguins holding a 20-15 advantage in shots and a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard. Hold onto your butts, the Penguins have a one-goal lead heading into the third.

Third Period

Here we go again, right?

Almost immediately, the Predators were doing all they could to get into Murray’s grill. The first manifestation as such was a chance on a rebound from a long-range Subban shot that Granlund split Johnson and Schultz trying to get a greasy boi. Murray said no.

The Penguins returned the favor looking for a greasy boi of their own, and of course it was King Greaseball Patric Hornqvist at the confluence of humanity trying to get one by Pekka Rinne. Shades of June 2017 but no such luck for Hornqvist in doubling the Penguins’ lead.

The Preds got a big push after that when they recreated the Harlem Shake video in Murr’s crease, but Murr only fucks with trap music so the Predators remained without a tally.

You could feel it building on the Predators’ side, and we’ve seen enough of these games lately to know that they were going to get their chances. But Murray continued to stand tall. Until…

NSH 16:59 – Ellis; Unassisted. – 1-1.

Roman Josi brought the Preds up with pace and created a nice chance in front that Murray had to be strong to stop. As the Penguins tried to clear it aerially, Ellis came screaming in and jumpmanjumpmanjumpmanned the puck out of midair, played it to his stick, allowed the backwash in front of Murray to clear, and put it on goal.

It was a 1%er shot that caught Murray in just the right spot. Yes, he could have held the post a bit tighter. But there was a hockey-puck-sized window for Ellis to shoot at, and he fucking hit it. Just a bit of puck luck.

Deflating, yes. But familiar, now, too. But here’s the thing, at this point the Hurricanes had fallen in regulation and the Penguins *needed* to salvage a point in the very least. So with 3:01 left, it was gut check time.

The Penguins created a handful of chances to retake the lead in regulation, but to no avail. To extra time we go for the third consecutive game.

Overtime

Penguins’ best player in overtime was Jared McCann, who created a couple chances, the best of which, like all the others, was swallowed up by Rinne.

To the shootout we go.

Shootout

Nashville – Johansen – Came in and came to almost a complete stop, tried to use his reach to go around Murr on the backhand but Murr held his ground. Shot it wide. MISS 0-0

Pittsburgh – Kessel – In with pace, tried to lift it over the pad, but couldn’t get it there. Pad save for Pekka. SAVED 0-0

Nashville – Ellis – Came in pretty wide with a bit of pace, threw a head and shoulders fake but Murray doesn’t fuck with dandruff. Five hole opened a bit but Murray choked that shit like Latrell Sprewell did to PJ Carlesimo. SAVED 0-0

Pittsburgh – Crosby – We’ve all seen this one a million times before. Head up, trigger ready, five hole open. In and out before you can say Aunt Jemima. Look at the lights, Pekka. GOAL 1-0

Nashville – Boyle – Some weak ass shit. Came in trying to replicate the Crosby move and Murray wasn’t having it. SAVED 1-0.

Penguins take the shootout with Crosby’s goal the decisive one.

Get them light up shoes on.

Notes