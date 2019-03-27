Cejudo and Moraes to meet for bantamweight belt

The UFC will crown a new bantamweight champion at UFC 238, after TJ Dillashaw vacated the belt last week.

The UFC announced today that Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will meet for the belt on June 8 at Chicago’s All-State Arena.

For the vacant bantamweight belt! Flyweight champ @HenryCejudo takes on No. 1 bantamweight @MMarlonMoraes in the main event at #UFC238! pic.twitter.com/hieInfqXXf — UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2019

Dillashaw last week vacated the championship after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and New York State Athletic Commision (NYSAC) had an “adverse finding” in a test Dillashaw submitted before his last fight.

The NYSAC has since announced a year-long suspension for Dillashaw, retroactive to Jan. 19. He was also fined $10,000.

Dillashaw’s last fight was not actually in the 135-pound division where he was champion. He challenged Cejudo for the latter’s flyweight championship, and Dillashaw was finished early in a controversial ending to that fight. There was talk after that fight of Cejudo moving up to bantamweight to challenge Dillashaw.

Moraes most recently defeated Raphael Assuncao Feb. 2.