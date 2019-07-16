Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 4
July 16, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 4 Results
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Stephen Regmen (9-3) vs
Antonio Arroyo (8-2) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEAD & ARM CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (3:31)
CONTRACT WINNER
Bantamweights:
Armando Villarreal (5-1) vs
Ode’ Osbourne (7-2, 1 NC) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARMBAR) – ROUND 1 (4:39)
CONTRACT WINNER
Heavyweights:
Don’Tale Mayes (6-2) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:59)
vs Ricardo Prasel (10-1)
CONTRACT WINNER
Featherweights:
Lance Lawrence (5-0) vs
Kevin Syler (8-0) *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Middleweights:
Brendan Allen (11-3) **WINNER VIA REAR-NAKED CHOKE – ROUND 1 (3:23)
vs Aaron Jeffery (6-1)
CONTRACT WINNER
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments