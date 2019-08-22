Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights
By: Jeff Fox |
August 22, 2019
July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Urijah Faber (red gloves) fights Ricky Simon (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 241)
|
|
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Henry Cejudo*
| $ 350,000
| $ 350,000
| $ –
|2
|Urijah Faber
| $ 340,000
| $ 170,000
| $ 170,000
|3
|Cody Garbrandt
| $ 260,000
| $ 130,000
| $ 130,000
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
| $ 158,000
| $ 79,000
| $ 79,000
|5
|Cory Sandhagen
| $ 154,000
| $ 77,000
| $ 77,000
|6
|Aljamain Sterling*
| $ 150,000
| $ 75,000
| $ 75,000
|7
|Jimmie Rivera*
| $ 136,000
| $ 68,000
| $ 68,000
|8
|Renan Barao
| $ 106,000
| $ 53,000
| $ 53,000
|9
|Pedro Munhoz*
| $ 102,000
| $ 51,000
| $ 51,000
|10
|Marlon Moraes*
| $ 100,000
| $ 100,000
| $ –
|10
|Rani Yahya*
| $ 100,000
| $ 50,000
| $ 50,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
