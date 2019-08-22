MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

By August 22, 2019

July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Urijah Faber (red gloves) fights Ricky Simon (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Henry Cejudo*  $      350,000  $      350,000  $                  –
2 Urijah Faber  $      340,000  $      170,000  $          170,000
3 Cody Garbrandt  $      260,000  $      130,000  $          130,000
4 Raphael Assuncao  $      158,000  $       79,000  $           79,000
5 Cory Sandhagen  $      154,000  $       77,000  $           77,000
6 Aljamain Sterling*  $      150,000  $       75,000  $           75,000
7 Jimmie Rivera*  $      136,000  $       68,000  $           68,000
8 Renan Barao  $      106,000  $       53,000  $           53,000
9 Pedro Munhoz*  $      102,000  $       51,000  $           51,000
10 Marlon Moraes*  $      100,000  $      100,000  $                  –
10 Rani Yahya*  $      100,000  $       50,000  $           50,000

 

