Top Ten Earning Lightweights in mixed martial arts, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

By August 22, 2019

By:

May 4, 2019; Ottawa, ON, Canada; Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) reacts after his fight against Al Iaquinta (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC 241)

 

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $     2,000,000  $     2,000,000  $                    –
2 Donald Cerrone*  $       350,000  $        175,000  $            175,000
3 B.J. Penn  $       300,000  $        150,000  $            150,000
4 Dustin Poirier  $       250,000  $        250,000  $                    –
5 Justin Gaethje*  $       240,000  $        120,000  $            120,000
6 Charles Oliveira*  $       200,000  $        100,000  $            100,000
7 Jim Miller*  $       190,000  $          95,000  $              95,000
8 Tony Ferguson*  $       170,000  $        160,000  $              10,000
9 Dan Hooker*  $       150,000  $          75,000  $              75,000
9 Edson Barboza*  $       150,000  $          75,000  $              75,000

 

