Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights
Jeff Fox
August 22, 2019
May 4, 2019; Ottawa, ON, Canada; Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) reacts after his fight against Al Iaquinta (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
(updated after UFC 241 )
Top Ten Earning Lightweights
Total
Show
Win Bonus
1
Khabib Nurmagomedov
$ 2,000,000
$ 2,000,000
$ –
2
Donald Cerrone*
$ 350,000
$ 175,000
$ 175,000
3
B.J. Penn
$ 300,000
$ 150,000
$ 150,000
4
Dustin Poirier
$ 250,000
$ 250,000
$ –
5
Justin Gaethje*
$ 240,000
$ 120,000
$ 120,000
6
Charles Oliveira*
$ 200,000
$ 100,000
$ 100,000
7
Jim Miller*
$ 190,000
$ 95,000
$ 95,000
8
Tony Ferguson*
$ 170,000
$ 160,000
$ 10,000
9
Dan Hooker*
$ 150,000
$ 75,000
$ 75,000
9
Edson Barboza*
$ 150,000
$ 75,000
$ 75,000
Other weight classes:
