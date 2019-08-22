MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

 

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Anderson Silva*  $     600,000  $         600,000  $           –
2 Robert Whittaker*  $     400,000  $         400,000  $           –
3 Israel Adesanya  $     350,000  $         350,000  $           –
4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza  $     300,000  $         210,000  $     90,000
4 Yoel Romero  $     300,000  $         150,000  $   150,000
6 Derek Brunson  $     190,000  $          95,000  $     95,000
7 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
7 Kelvin Gastelum  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
9 Tim Boetsch*  $     144,000  $          72,000  $     72,000
10 Hector Lombard*  $     124,000  $          62,000  $     62,000

 

