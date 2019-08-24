Bellator 225: Mitrione vs Kharitonov Results

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs Kharitonov 2

Aug 23, 2019

Webster Bank Arena

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs Kharitonov 2 Results

Main Card (Paramount Network – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Matt Mitrione (13-6, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergei Kharitonov (29-7, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Vitaly Minakov (21-1, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Javy Ayala (11-7,#4 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Alejandra Lara (7-3, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taylor Turner (3-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Catchweight (175 lbs):

David Rickels (21-5, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Yaroslav Amosov (21-0, #36 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Tyrell Fortune (6-0, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Rudy Schaffroth (6-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (DAZN – 5:45 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Khonry Gracie (1-1, #40 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION

ROUND 1 (2:50)

vs Oscar Vera (0-1)

Catchweight (165 lbs):

Aviv Gozali (2-0, #17 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) ROUND 1 (0:11)

vs Eduard Muravitsky (7-8)

Light Heavyweights:

Grant Neal (1-0) vs Alpha Toure (0-0)

_________________________________

Welterweights:

Sabah Homasi (12-8, #43 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1 (0:17) vs

Micah Terrill (14-7)

__________________________________

Middleweight:

Austin Vanderford (7-0, #21 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO- DOCTOR STOPPAGE, ROUND 2 (5:00)

vs.

JCreer (6-0-1)

__________________________________

Heavyweights:

Timothy Johnson (12-5, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Azunna Anyanwu (15-5, #19 ranked heavyweight)

___________________________________

Bantamweights:

Ricky Bandejas (11-3, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Ahmet Kayretli (8-3)

Catchweight (140 lbs):

Mike Kimbel (3-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Chris Disonell (1-2)

Lightweights:

Nick Newell (15-2) vs Corey Browning (5-2, #14 ranked lightweight)

Catchweight (165 lbs):

Kastriot Xhema (3-3, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Connor Dixon (0-0)

Catchweight (175 lbs):

Jon Manley (9-5) vs Thiago Rela (10-7)

