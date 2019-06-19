Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 19/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 384 2 2 Rory MacDonald 286 3 4 Andrey Koreshkov 191.5 4 3 Michael Page 182.5 5 5 Lorenz Larkin 158 6 6 Neiman Gracie 127.5 7 7 David Rickels 90.5 8 8 Ed Ruth 81.5 8 8 Kemran Lachinov 81.5 10 11 Paul Daley 75.5 11 10 Jon Fitch 70 12 12 Logan Storley 62 13 13 Joey Davis 59.5 14 19 Haim Gozali 55 14 19 Kastriot Xhema 55 16 15 Vinicius de Jesus 51.5 17 14 Erick Silva 51 18 NR Robson Gracie Jr 47.5 18 16 Walter Gahadza 47.5 20 17 Guilherme Vasconcelos 44.5 21 21 Abraham Vaesau 32 22 39 Josh Streacker 29.5 22 22 Kiefer Crosbie 29.5 24 24 Ryan Couture 28 25 28 Ashley Reece 27.5 26 25 Jackie Gosh 27 27 27 Johnny Cisneros 25.5 28 28 Austin Vanderford 25 28 NR Justin Burlinson 25 28 NR Raymond Daniels 25 31 33 Thomas Oswald 23 32 28 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5 33 32 A.J. Matthews 19 34 36 James Terry 17 35 39 Jim Wallhead 14.5 36 37 Yaroslav Amosov 14 37 NR Galore Bofando 9 38 38 Andy Murad 8.5 39 NR Kiichi Kunimoto 8 40 39 John Mercurio 5 40 39 Khonry Gracie 5 42 43 Levi Matan 4.5 43 45 Ion Pascu 0 43 45 Justin Roswell 0 43 NR Oliver Enkamp 0 43 45 Ron Becker 0

