Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 22/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 22/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 22/19

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Phil Davis (red gloves) reacts after defeating Liam McGeary (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Light/Featherweight 535.5
2 1 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 485
3 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 452
4 3 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavy 418
5 7 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 359.5
6 6 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 327
7 5 Michael Chandler Lightweight 321
8 8 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 252.5
9 14 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 248.5
10 11 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 225
11 12 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 224
12 18 Benson Henderson Lightweight 215
12 16 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 215
14 13 Brent Primus Lightweight 214
15 9 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 196.5
16 19 Eduardo Dantas Bantamweight 191.5
17 17 Daniel Straus Lightweight 187.5
18 15 Michael Page Welterweight 185.5
19 20 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 185
20 10 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 180
21 21 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 178.5
22 22 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 175.5
23 23 John Salter Middleweight 171
23 23 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 171
25 25 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 165.5
26 27 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165
27 28 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 158
28 29 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 155
29 30 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 145
30 31 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 144
31 40 A.J. McKee Featherweight 143
32 25 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 137
33 32 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 135.5
34 35 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 126
35 34 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Light Heavyweight 123.5
36 33 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 120
37 NR Pat Curran Featherweight 117
38 37 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 104
39 38 Daniel Weichel Lightweight 103.5
40 41 Henry Corrales Featherweight 100.5
41 36 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 94
42 43 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 92.5
42 39 David Rickels Welterweight 92.5
44 58 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 92
45 44 Chael Sonnen Heavyweight 91
46 45 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 89
47 46 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87.5
48 47 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 87
49 48 Mike Shipman Middleweight 85
50 49 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 83
51 42 Saad Awad Lightweight 82.5
51 50 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 82.5
53 51 Ed Ruth Welterweight 81.5
53 51 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 81.5
55 62 James Gallagher Featherweight 78.5
56 55 Jon Fitch Welterweight 78
57 60 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 76
57 56 Paul Daley Welterweight 76
59 54 Joe Warren Bantamweight 75
60 NR Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 71
61 62 Gaston Bolanos Lightweight 70
62 83 Cass Bell Bantamweight 67.5
62 62 Charlie Ward Middleweight 67.5
62 53 Derek Campos Lightweight 67.5
65 66 Corey Browning Lightweight 66
65 NR Jordan Williams Middleweight 66
65 73 Pete Rogers Featherweight 65
68 69 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5
69 67 Logan Storley Welterweight 62
70 65 Aaron Pico Featherweight 61.5
71 113 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 61
71 59 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 61
73 107 Joey Davis Welterweight 59.5
74 70 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 58.5
75 165 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 57.5
75 71 Steve Kozola Lightweight 57.5
77 126 Pedro Carvalho Lightweight 56.5
78 73 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 55.5
79 76 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54
79 76 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 54
81 78 Erick Silva Welterweight 53.5
82 79 Romero Cotton Middleweight 51.5
82 79 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 51.5
84 81 Joe Schilling Middleweight 50
84 82 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 50
86 131 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 49.5
87 83 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 47.5
87 83 Alen Amedovski Lightweight 47.5
87 NR Aviv Gozali Lightweight 47.5
87 NR Hyder Amil Featherweight 47.5
87 142 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5
87 83 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 47.5
87 NR Nation Gibirck Lightweight 47.5
87 83 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 47.5
87 83 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 47.5
96 89 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 47
96 89 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 47
96 89 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 47
96 89 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47
100 93 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 46
101 95 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 44.5
101 NR Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 44.5
103 95 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44
103 97 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 44
105 99 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweight 42.5
106 100 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42
107 101 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 41
107 101 Noad Lahat Featherweight 41
109 103 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 40
109 94 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40
109 103 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 40
112 108 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 38.5
113 109 Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5
114 110 Daniel Carey Featherweight 35
114 110 Haim Gozali Welterweight 35
114 110 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 35
117 NR Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5
118 115 Carrington Banks Lightweight 34
118 115 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 34
120 117 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 33
121 118 Alfie Davis Lightweight 32.5
121 NR Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 32.5
121 118 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 32.5
124 NR Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 32
125 113 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 31
126 123 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5
127 124 Abraham Vaesau Middleweight 30
127 124 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweight 30
129 NR Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 29.5
129 NR Josh Streaker Welterweight 29.5
129 126 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 29.5
129 NR Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5
133 128 David Michaud Welterweight 29
133 128 Frank Mir Heavyweight 29
135 130 Ryan Couture Welterweight 28
136 NR Ashley Reece Welterweight 27.5
136 131 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 27.5
136 165 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5
136 131 Vince Morales Bantamweight 27.5
140 NR Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27
140 NR Diego Herzog Middleweight 27
140 136 Jackie Gosh Welterweight 27
140 136 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27
144 138 Fernando Gonzalez Trevino Welterweight 26.5
145 139 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 26
145 139 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26
147 NR Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 25.5
147 141 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 25.5
149 142 Austin Vanderford Welterweight 25
149 142 Dillon Danis Middleweight 25
149 142 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 25
149 142 Justin Sumter Middleweight 25
149 142 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 25
149 NR Raymond Daniels Welterweight 25
149 142 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 25
149 142 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 25
149 142 Will Fleury Middleweight 25
158 155 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 24.5
158 131 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5
160 156 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 24
160 156 Leandro Higo Featherweight 24
162 121 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 23
162 165 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 23
162 NR Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23
165 158 Aaron Webb Featherweight 22.5
165 158 Charlie Leary Lightweight 22.5
165 142 Chris Avila Lightweight 22.5
165 158 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 22.5
165 158 Ernest James Heavyweight 22.5
165 NR Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5
165 158 Honor Kelesh Featherweight 22.5
165 NR James Bennett Featherweight 22.5
165 142 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5
165 96 Mohammad Yahya Lightweight 22.5
175 NR Darren Smith Lightweight 20
175 165 Kent Kauppinen Light Heavyweight 20
177 172 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 19
178 173 Jacob Rosales Lightweight 18.5
178 NR Keith Berry Middleweight 18.5
178 173 Robbie Peralta Featherweight 18.5
181 175 Toby Misech Bantamweight 18
182 NR James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5
182 176 Sean Powers Middleweight 17.5
184 177 James Terry Welterweight 17
185 181 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5
186 192 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5
186 179 Paul Redmond Lightweight 14.5
186 NR Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5
189 180 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 14
190 181 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 13
190 NR Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 13
190 181 Pat Casey Lightweight 13
193 NR Luis Erives Lightweight 10
194 184 Aaron Chalmers Lightweight 9
194 184 Alex Potts Bantamweight 9
194 184 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 9
197 189 Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5
198 190 Joe Neal Bantamweight 8
198 184 Joshua Jones Lightweight 8
200 192 John Mercurio Welterweight 5
200 192 Johnny Nunez Lightweight 5
200 197 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 5
200 142 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 5
200 206 Richie Smullen Featherweight 5
205 197 Justin Smitley Featherweight 4.5
205 206 Levi Matan Welterweight 4.5
205 197 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 4.5
205 197 Will Morris Middleweight 4.5
209 203 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 4
210 203 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5
211 197 Andy Main Featherweight 0
211 206 Anthony Ruiz Light Heavyweight 0
211 206 Cindy Dandois Women’s Featherweight 0
211 206 Collin Fletcher Welterweight 0
211 NR Craig Fairley Lightweight 0
211 206 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0
211 206 Gerald Harris Middleweight 0
211 206 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0
211 206 Javier Torres Middleweight 0
211 206 Jeremy Spoon Featherweight 0
211 206 Jerome Mickle Lightweight 0
211 206 Josenaldo Silva Featherweight 0
211 NR Justin Roswell Welterweight 0
211 206 Kirill Medvedovsky Featherweight 0
211 206 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 0
211 206 Kristi Lopez Women’s Flyweight 0
211 206 Leo Leite Middleweight 0
211 206 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0
211 206 Martin Hudson Middleweight 0
211 NR Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0
211 NR P.J. Cajigas Welterweight 0
211 206 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0
211 206 Ron Becker Welterweight 0
211 NR Ryan Walker Lightweight 0
211 NR Sam Slater Lightweight 0
211 206 Will Lavine Middleweight 0
211 206 Ysidro Gutierrez Featherweight 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights

 

 

