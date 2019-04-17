Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 17/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Michael Chandler 379 2 2 Brent Primus 217.5 3 3 Benson Henderson 195 4 NR Daniel Straus 187.5 5 4 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 165 6 5 Goiti Yamauchi 155 7 6 Adam Piccolotti 112.5 8 7 Daniel Weichel 103.5 9 8 Saad Awad 82.5 10 12 Brandon Girtz 76 11 9 J.J. Okanovich 68.5 12 16 Corey Browning 66 13 11 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 14 13 Steve Kozola 57.5 15 15 Alen Amedovski 47.5 15 NR Nation Gibirck 47.5 17 19 Carrington Banks 34 18 NR Alfie Davis 32.5 19 20 Pedro Carvalho 29.5 20 21 Chris Avila 25 20 21 Nainoa Dung 25 22 21 Charlie Leary 22.5 22 NR Daniele Scatizzi 22.5 24 NR Darren Smith 20 25 24 Jacob Rosales 18.5 26 29 Paul Redmond 14.5 27 25 Pat Casey 13 28 NR Luis Erives 10 29 26 Aaron Chalmers 9 30 27 Joshua Jones 8 31 29 Johnny Nunez 5 32 NR Craig Fairley 0 32 31 Jerome Mickle 0 32 31 Roger Huerta 0 32 NR Ryan Walker 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

