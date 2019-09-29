Bellator 228 Fighter Salaries

The champ-champ, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire was successful in round one of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix last night in Los Angeles, and was the event’s top earner.

Here are Bellator 228 fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.

(click on a fighter’s name to see their career earnings)

Patricio Freire: $200,000

Gegard Mousasi: $150,000

Lyoto Machida: $150,000

Darrion Caldwell: $125,000

Daniel Weichel: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

Juan Archuleta: $75,000

A.J. McKee: $50,000

Georgi Karakhanyan: $30,000

Henry Corrales: $30,000

A.J. Agazarm: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

Leandro Higo: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

Antonio McKee: $25,000

Ava Knight: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Saul Rogers: $20,000

Shawn Bunch: $13,000

Weber Almeida: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Mike Jasper: $10,000

Johnny Cisneros: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

William Sriyapai: $5,000

James Barnes: $4,500 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus)

Joshua Jones: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Benji Gomez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Ozzy Diaz: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Ian Butler: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Shannon Goughary: $3,000

Adrian Najera: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

David Duran: $2,250

Jonathan Quiroz: $2,000

Castle Williams: $2,000

Dominic Clark: $2,000

Jonathan Santa Maria: $2,000

Andre Walker: $1,500

Jason Edwards: $1,200

Emilio Williams: $1,200