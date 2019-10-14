Cowboys

Baby Stephen A. Smith hilariously trolls Cowboys after loss

Baby Stephen A. Smith hilariously trolls Cowboys after loss

Cowboys

Baby Stephen A. Smith hilariously trolls Cowboys after loss

By October 14, 2019

By: |

No one was happier about the Cowboys’ loss to the Jets on Sunday than Stephen A. Smith.

It’s a well-known fact that the First Take host is not a fan of America’s Team, so when New York stunned Dallas 24-22 in the Meadowlands, Smith couldn’t resist getting on Twitter to troll Cowboys fans. He did so twice. Here’s the first tweet not long after the game:

Smith took his trolling to the next level, though, when he brought back the popular baby version of himself in a video posted Monday morning, which also happened to be his birthday:

As Smith points out in the video, the Cowboys have taken quite the fall from grace. Sunday’s game against Philadelphia is now considered a must-win for Dallas, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson has already guaranteed a win.

Cowboys, Featured, NFL, Promoted

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Cowboys
Home