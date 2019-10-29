Cowboys, Jets have discussed trade for Jamal Adams

Not long after it was reported that Le’Veon Bell was on the trade block ahead of the deadline, it appears the Jets could be dealing their star safety as well.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cowboys have “touched base” with New York about a possible trade for Jamal Adams.

Knowing the #Jets are open to dealing several of their big-name players, the #Cowboys have touched base with them on a possible deal for #Jets S Jamal Adams, sources say. He’s indicated he’s open to a move. Compensation would be massive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

A Pro-Bowl selection in 2018, Adams is still just 24 years old, and he’s got two years left on his rookie contract, not counting a possible fifth-year option. The fact that New York would even consider trading the former first-round pick has left many asking why:

I don’t see why the Jets would want to trade Jamal Adams. Blue chip talent. They have his rights for two more years. Will he want a new contract this offseason? Maybe so, but he’s a guy you’d want to pay. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 29, 2019

That said, if the Cowboys can find a way to bring Adams to Dallas without sacrificing the farm, they’ll have yet another young player they can build around on that defense that already includes standout linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.