Lions, Falcons 'heavily discussed' Devonta Freeman trade

Now that the dust has settled from Tuesday’s trade deadline, we’re learning of all the deals that nearly happened, one of which involved Devonta Freeman.

It turns out the Falcons running back was almost shipped off to Detroit, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

An intriguing would-be trade that was heavily discussed over the past week, but didn’t end up happening: #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman to the #Lions. DET inquired, the sides talked about a possible deal at length, but ultimately, Atlanta just decided they didn’t want to trade him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2019

The Lions had been rumored as a team that might go after a running back at the deadline with starter Kerryon Johnson on the mend for a while with a knee injury. They were also linked to the Chargers’ Melvin Gordon.

Atlanta is sitting at 1-7 halfway through the season, so it wouldn’t have come as a surprise if the Falcons had actually pulled the trigger on a Freeman trade. As good as he’s been for them, it doesn’t seem likely that the Falcons will be able to save their season, thus planning ahead by getting draft picks could have been an option.