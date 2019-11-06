LeBron James taunts heckling Bulls fan during game (Video)

LeBron James has long embraced the villain role, and that’s exactly what he did during Tuesday’s game against the Bulls at United Center.

The Bulls trolled James before the game even began, as they had a person dress in a taco costume dance behind the Lakers star during pregame introductions (watch here), which was pretty funny to watch, and set the tone early.

Fans fed off that vibe and continued it during the game, with James and teammate Anthony Davis on the bench. A group of Bulls fans began heckling the two Lakers stars, which incited James to troll one of them right back with a one-liner.

“Your lady embarrassed to be with you!” James yelled.

“Your lady embarrassed to be with you”- a particularly harsh Lebron James (Via @delrio_josh) pic.twitter.com/WkDFfS1JNM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 6, 2019

It probably would’ve been better for James to not say anything, but that’s just not who he is.