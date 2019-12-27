Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 410,000
|$ 205,000
|$ 205,000
|2
|Max Holloway
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|3
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|5
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|6
|Yair Rodriguez
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 134,000
|$ 67,000
|$ 67,000
|8
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 130,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 40,000
|9
|Darrion Caldwell (Bellator)
|$ 125,000
|$ 125,000
|$ –
|10
|Darren Elkins
|$ 124,000
|$ 62,000
|$ 62,000
