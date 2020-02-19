WWE NXT Results (02/19): NXT Results: Cruiserweight Title Match, Velveteen Dream Returns, More

Off the heels of NXT TakeOver: Portland, the stars of NXT are back at Full Sail for another round of Wednesday night action.

The show opens with the Undisputed Era coming out to address the audience. Adam Cole starts, saying that the desperation of Tommaso Ciampa was never going to overcome his destiny. He then calls himself the greatest NXT champion of all-time.

Roderick Strong gets the mic next but before he can utter one word, Velveteen Dream interrupts and dares Strong to leave the rest of the Undisputed Era in the back tonight for their match.

NXT Title Match: Jordan Devlin (c) defeats Lio Rush by pinfall

Great match that saw Rush push Devlin but the recently crowned champion was able to retain after hitting his jumping side suplex finisher.

Backstage, a new interviewer, presumably Cathy Kelley’s replacement, talks to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez explains that she helped Kai beat Tegan Nox at TakeOver: Portland because Nox has had all the opportunities while she has sat at the Performance Center and watched. She refers back to War Games when all of Kai’s friends turned their backs on her. General manager William Regal comes up and says that in two weeks, Kai and Nox will do battle again, this time in a steel cage.

Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and gets a microphone but Austin Theory is already in the ring ready for action. Ciampa warns Theory “not tonight”. Ciampa goes on to say that he knows why Johnny Gargano did what he did to him at TakeOver, but now it’s time for them to settle it. He says things between the two of them won’t be finished until he is out of NXT.

Theory, who Ciampa cold-cocked with a right hand in the middle of his promo, attempted to attack Ciampa after he left the ring. Ciampa got the better of him and bounced him off either side of the barricade in the aisle about 20 times.

The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde by pinfall

The Grizzled Young Veterans won it after hitting Mendoza with their double-team finisher. After the match, Grizzled Young Veterans get a microphone and put the rest of the tag team division on notice.

Later in the show, through Twitter, the Forgotten Sons respond to that threat and seem to challenge Grizzled Young Veterans to a match.

The Broserweights defeat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch by pinfall

The NXT Tag Team titles were not on the line in this match. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne continued their hot streak with a big win.

Backstage, Roderick Strong tells the rest of Undisputed Era that he does want to go out to face Velveteen Dream by himself.

Keith Lee comes out to talk but before he can say a word, he is interrupted by Kona Reeves who comes out to grab his own microphone. Before he can say anything, Lee takes him down with a tackle. The bell then sounds to start a match.

Keith Lee defeats Kona Reeves by pinfall

This match lasted all of about five seconds. Lee wins it with the “Big Bang Catastrophe”. After the match, Dominik Dijakovic comes out and says he and Lee aren’t finished and he wants another match. Lee says that if Dijakovic can get Regal to agree to it, they can “fight forever”.

Chelsea Green defeats Kayden Carter by pinfall

In what was described as a “relaunch” of the Robert Stone Brand, Green was able to avenge her loss to Carter following an assist from Stone which led to her hitting the “Unprettier”. During the match, Bianca Belair came into the ring, grabbed a microphone and told Charlotte Flair that she is going to “whoop her ass”.

She'll let you finish but… @BiancaBelairWWE is the greatEST EST of all time. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YarvgJBlWt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2020

Velveteen Dream defeats Roderick Strong by pinfall

Undisputed Era did try to get involved after Dream took off the gear he wore to the ring and revealed a pair of tights with new images of Marina Shafir on them. He was still able to get the pin on Strong in his return to action but the four-man group jumped him and left him laying following the match to close the show.