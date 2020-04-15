Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights in MMA today, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

By April 15, 2020

By

dominick reyes career earnings

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) defeats Jared Cannonier (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

 

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jon Jones*  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Dominick Reyes*  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
2 Luke Rockhold  $       350,000  $         200,000  $            150,000
2 Thiago Santos  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
5 Chris Weidman  $       325,000  $         325,000  $                    –
6 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       270,000  $         200,000  $             70,000
7 Glover Teixeira*  $       230,000  $         115,000  $            115,000
8 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $       216,000  $         128,000  $             88,000
9 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000
10 Ovince Saint Preux*  $       172,000  $           86,000  $             86,000

 

