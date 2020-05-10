By Jeff Fox | May 10, 2020

Henry Cejudo Career Earnings

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – W (Kimura) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Cariaso) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)*

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Camus) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – W (Formiga) – $43,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Johnson) – $90,000 ($60,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – L (Benavidez) – $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Reis) – $135,000 ($50,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Pettis) – $95,000 ($55,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Johnson) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Dillashaw) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Moraes) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Cruz) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,970,500