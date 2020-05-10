UFC 249 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Triple C may be saying adios to the sport (don’t hold your breath), but he went out on top and was the top earner at UFC 249.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Florida State athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

Henry Cejudo: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Gaethje: $380,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Ferguson: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Fabricio Werdum: $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis: $330,000 ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $320,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Cruz: $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Donald Cerrone: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $175,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carla Esparza: $111,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $104,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michelle Waterson: $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: $66,900 ($67,000 to show, $20,100 fine for missing weight, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Calvin Kattar: $65,100 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $20,100 from Stephens for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $65,000 ($50,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryce Mitchell: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yorgan De Castro: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)