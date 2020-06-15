UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Marvin Vettori got his revenge on Karl Robertson on Saturday night and additionally was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

(click on fighter’s name to see career earnings)

Marvin Vettori: $153,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $12,000 from Robertson for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo: $127,750 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $12,750 from Eye for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili: $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Nam: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Christian Aguilera: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mariya Agapova: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: $48,250 ($51,000 to show, $12,750 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $33,000 ($40,000 to show, $12,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar: $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Espinosa: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gina Mazany: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zarrukh Adashev: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gustavo Lopez: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Ivy: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)