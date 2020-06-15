MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By June 15, 2020 4:54 pm

By |

Marvin Vettori got his revenge on Karl Robertson on Saturday night and additionally was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Attendance:   0
Gate:   $0

 

(click on fighter’s name to see career earnings)

Marvin Vettori:   $153,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $12,000 from Robertson for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo:   $127,750 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $12,750 from Eye for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili:   $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Nam:   $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Christian Aguilera:   $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mariya Agapova:   $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa:   $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili:   $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye:   $48,250 ($51,000 to show, $12,750 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers:   $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson:   $33,000 ($40,000 to show, $12,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar:   $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Espinosa:   $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa:   $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gina Mazany:   $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain:   $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zarrukh Adashev:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gustavo Lopez:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Ivy:  $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home