UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick 'Em Results

By July 26, 2020 10:31 pm

Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick ‘Em Contest as well as being July’s monthly winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik on Aug 8th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Robert Whittaker – 67%
Mauricio Rua – 83%
Alexander Gustafsson – 82%
Carla Esparza – 52%
Paul Craig – 67%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 54-20 (73%)

 


1 ryanC 14
2 Isaac 11
3 Barry Oh 9
3 Dan 9
3 SternFan74 9
6 Kevin Tolonen 8
6 Marco Pham 8
6 Robert Oakes 8
9 Ben Hilder 7
9 Brandon Kaplan 7
9 Brandon white 7
9 Dave K. 7
9 Deacon Panzarino 7
9 Dylan Simonsen 7
9 Jordz 7
9 Josemari Oste Joaquin 7
9 key 7
9 Omar Comin’ 7
9 Rodney 7
9 Ryan A. MacDonald 7
9 Sam Julius 7
9 Sam Keary 7
9 Vic Rattanasithy 7
24 Herman Martinez 6
25 Adrian Sunnex 5
25 Dan 5
25 Emma Vreeland 5
25 James Weise 5
25 Luke Galloway 5
25 Michael J. 5
25 Michael V. 5
25 Roberto 5
25 Steve Risk 5
34 Brighton 4
34 Christopher Reive 4
34 Dan P 4
34 mitchell dux 4
34 Neil H. 4
34 The MMA Manifesto 4
40 Anthony DeVito 3
40 Callum king 3
40 Nathan H. 3
40 Nathan n 3
40 Sam Fowler 3
45 Agus Susanto 2
45 Andrew Dowling 2
45 Andrew Nixon 2
45 Brian Hennessey 2
45 Joel R 2
45 larry chaput 2
45 Leanne R 2
45 Mike 2
45 Ryan Klinkert 2
54 Armand Metichecchia 1
54 Cameron Walsh 1


July Top Five

1 ryanC 23
2 Josemari Oste Joaquin 22
2 Robert Oakes 22
4 Dave K. 21
4 Dylan Simonsen 21
4 Isaac 21
4 Sam Keary 21


2020 Top Ten 

1 Dave K. 112
2 Sternfan74 109
3 Herman Martinez 106
The MMA Manifesto 104
4 Michael J. 102
5 Nathan H. 101
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 99
7 Daniel 96
8 ryanC 93
9 Sam Keary 92
10 Isaac 91

 

