UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Whoever had Chris Weidman buried and dead (my hand is raised), he proved you wrong tonight at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – he was also the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Chris Weidman: $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $315,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $165,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Means: $125,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Staropoli for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $119,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrew Sanchez: $119,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $111,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: $95,000 ($85,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gavin Tucker: $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya: $74,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omari Akhmedov: $70,000 ($60,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Scott Holtzman: $59,000 ($39,000 to show, $15,000 from Dariush for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Youssef Zalal: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maki Pitolo: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Laureano Staropoli: $20,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wellington Turman: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Jaynes: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julija Stoliarenko: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joaquin Buckley: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Munoz: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Irwin Rivera: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Peter Barrett: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ali Al Aqaisi: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)