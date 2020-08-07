Omari Akhmedov Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson – Nov 9/13 – W (Perpetuo) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Manuwa – Mar 8/14 – L (Nelson) – $10,000*

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Nilsson) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – W (Ebersole) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – L (Moraes) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – L (dos Santos) – $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – W (Noke) – $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Alhassan) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – D (Vettori) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – W (Boetsch) – $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – W (Cummings) – $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Heinisch) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $538,500