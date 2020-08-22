UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Frankie Edgar made a successful jump to the bantamweight division tonight, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 18 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Frankie Edgar: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: $111,000 ($51,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shana Dobson: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Jones: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Rodriguez: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $31,000 ($27,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Solecki: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Lemos: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Wright: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matthew Semeslberger: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mariya Agapova: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mizuki Inoue: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Prachnio: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ike Villanueva: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlton Minus: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Timur Valiev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)