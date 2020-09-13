Congratulations to Jordz for winning our UFC Vegas 10 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington on Sept 19th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Angela Hill – 62%
Ottman Azaitar – 58%
Roxanne Modafferi – 58%
Mike Rodriguez – 65%
Billy Quarantillo – 73%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 57-22 (72%)
UFC Vegas 10 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Jordz
|11
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|9
|2
|Cameron Smith
|9
|2
|Nathan H.
|9
|5
|Ibrahim Mahmood
|8
|6
|Dan
|7
|6
|larry chaput
|7
|8
|Agus Susanto
|6
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|8
|Dylan Simonsen
|6
|8
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|6
|8
|Sam G
|6
|8
|SternFan74
|6
|8
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|8
|theJawas
|6
|16
|Andrew Bromage
|5
|16
|Andy Dowling
|5
|16
|Dave K.
|5
|16
|LECORE_ART
|5
|16
|Luke Galloway
|5
|21
|Ben M
|4
|21
|Daniel
|4
|21
|DES
|4
|21
|Herman Martinez
|4
|21
|Isaac
|4
|21
|James Weise
|4
|21
|Robert oakes
|4
|21
|Ryan Klinkert
|4
|21
|ryanC
|4
|30
|Ben Hilder
|3
|30
|Fionn O’Gorman
|3
|30
|James Cornett
|3
|30
|Justin Tilton
|3
|30
|Michael J.
|3
|30
|Neil H.
|3
|36
|Adrian Sunnex
|2
|36
|danny
|2
|36
|Dee
|2
|36
|Eduardo Ramos ( OPEN THE BORDERS )
|2
|36
|Lauren Morgan
|2
|36
|Omar Abdulla
|2
|36
|Rodney Jeninga
|2
|43
|Andrew Nixon
|1
|43
|Dalton Smith
|1
|43
|Michael V.
|1
|43
|Omar Comin’
|1
|43
|Owen Castle
|1
|43
|Umar Zaheer
|1
|49
|Ashleigh Keene
|0
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|134
|2
|Sternfan74
|132
|3
|Nathan H.
|128
|4
|Herman Martinez
|127
|5
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|126
|The MMA Manifesto
|126
|6
|Michael J.
|123
|7
|Daniel
|117
|8
|Isaac
|111
|9
|ryanC
|109
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|103
