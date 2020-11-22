Congratulations to Andrew Potrebica for winning our UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland on Nov 28th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Deiveson Figueiredo – 88%

Valentina Shevchenko – 95%

Mike Perry – 73%

Cynthia Calvillo – 56%

Paul Craig – 58%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 77-29 (73%)



UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Andrew Potrebica 9 2 Brandon Kaplan 8 2 Eduardo Ramos 8 2 Isaac 8 2 Raf CORPORAL 8 6 .Harrison 7 6 Alex Gray 7 6 Barry Oh 7 6 Dave K. 7 6 Jake Almond 7 6 Louis Volavola 7 6 Luke Odumesi 7 6 Rileigh Standley 7 6 TJ 7 15 Alec Schmitt 6 15 Austin Rogers 6 15 Benjamin Short 6 15 Brendan Chadwick 6 15 Cam Nguyen 6 15 Christian Mejia 6 15 Dominic 6 15 Joe Rodriguez 6 15 Kevin Mahon 6 15 Neil H. 6 15 Robert Akers 6 15 SternFan74 6 15 Taine Scott 6 28 Anthony Barrientos 5 28 Bailey Smith 5 28 Benjamin Ostic 5 28 Braden Senack 5 28 Chase 5 28 Daniel Caughtry 5 28 Demitri 5 28 DJ 5 28 Dylan Simonsen 5 28 Ethan 5 28 Giuseppe 5 28 Herman Martinez 5 28 Ibrahim 5 28 Justice Chukwunonso Michael 5 28 Justin Calvert 5 28 Luke August 5 28 Luke Tov 5 28 Nathan Autenrieb 5 28 Robert Oakes 5 28 RonT 5 28 Shukor Jan 5 28 Simon 5 28 Steve Risk 5 28 The MMA Manifesto 5 28 Tp 5 28 Tristan Ezra long 5 28 Tristan Raye 5 28 Tuakore Singapu 5 28 Tyree Robins 5 57 AASHISH GURUNG 4 57 Adrian Sunnex 4 57 Agus Susanto 4 57 Andrew Nixon 4 57 Angus Judson 4 57 Ben Lyford 4 57 Callum 4 57 Cameron Walsh 4 57 Christopher Reive 4 57 Connor Eade 4 57 Corey Heck 4 57 Cullen 4 57 Dan 4 57 Danny 4 57 Darryl Fitzgerald 4 57 David Leach 4 57 Emma Vreeland 4 57 Erik Perez 4 57 Jacob 4 57 James Weise 4 57 jared mccann 4 57 Jayden Murphy 4 57 Joel R 4 57 John Flores 4 57 John Sunny 4 57 Josh Brymer-halls 4 57 Joshua A 4 57 Justin 4 57 Landon Brown 4 57 Latesh pujari 4 57 Leanne R 4 57 Luke Galloway 4 57 Michael J. 4 57 Mike jarv 4 57 Nathan n 4 57 Neil Fonseca 4 57 Reece Kyle 4 57 Rhyce Contreras 4 57 Ricky Xayachack 4 57 ryanC 4 57 Sam fowler 4 57 Sam Kember 4 57 Stone La Velle 4 57 Thomas Mulligan 4 57 Zac 4 102 Andrea Hillman 3 102 Armand Metichecchia 3 102 Ashleigh K 3 102 Ben Hilder 3 102 Cameron Cornell 3 102 Cameron fleming 3 102 Chalis kelsey 3 102 Dalton smith 3 102 Daniel 3 102 Dante 3 102 David Jaquays 3 102 Deacon 3 102 Eric McIntosh 3 102 Garrett Sharp 3 102 Gordon Takairangi 3 102 james 3 102 Karl Emms 3 102 Kody Robinson 3 102 leo carleton 3 102 Lucas mano 3 102 Micah Geraets 3 102 Michael V. 3 102 Nathan H. 3 102 Nathaniel 3 102 Nicholas Cochran 3 102 Odinakachi Ekpe 3 102 Omar Abdulla 3 102 Omar Comin’ 3 102 Riley 3 102 Rohan Kandan-Smith 3 102 Trey Timoko 3 102 Tyler Paul 3 102 Umar Zaheer 3 102 Vunivesi Minoneti 3 102 Walter Lee Davis III 3 102 Yuheng Rong 3 138 AJ Rega 2 138 Bernard Temu 2 138 Bronson halligan 2 138 Bryce Gerrey 2 138 Cody Long 2 138 Coloma Castro 2 138 Daniel Meehan 2 138 Ivan 2 138 Jack Dale 2 138 Josh 2 138 Josh smith 2 138 Joshua Head 2 138 Keegan 2 138 Luis Ryan Cepeda 2 138 owen 2 138 Quinn 2 138 Ryan K 2 138 Sam green 2 138 Sergio Alvarez 2 157 Bryan Huacon 1 157 Ken 1 157 Miles Trivedi 1 157 montelo waithe 1 157 Rodney 1 162 larry chaput 0 162 Somer Gilbee 0

November Top Ten

1 Louis Volavola 15 1 Tuakore Singapu 15 3 Brandon Kaplan 14 4 Barry Oh 13 4 Isaac 13 4 Neil H. 13 4 Robert Akers 13



2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 181 2 Herman Martinez 170 3 Nathan H. 166 3 Sternfan74 166 5 Michael J. 165 The MMA Manifesto 160 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 157 7 Dan 150 8 Cameron Walsh 142 8 Isaac 142 10 ryanC 141

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)