UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Results

By November 22, 2020 3:32 pm

Congratulations to Andrew Potrebica for winning our UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland on Nov 28th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Deiveson Figueiredo – 88%
Valentina Shevchenko – 95%
Mike Perry – 73%
Cynthia Calvillo – 56%
Paul Craig – 58%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 77-29 (73%)

 


1 Andrew Potrebica 9
2 Brandon Kaplan 8
2 Eduardo Ramos 8
2 Isaac 8
2 Raf CORPORAL 8
6 .Harrison 7
6 Alex Gray 7
6 Barry Oh 7
6 Dave K. 7
6 Jake Almond 7
6 Louis Volavola 7
6 Luke Odumesi 7
6 Rileigh Standley 7
6 TJ 7
15 Alec Schmitt 6
15 Austin Rogers 6
15 Benjamin Short 6
15 Brendan Chadwick 6
15 Cam Nguyen 6
15 Christian Mejia 6
15 Dominic 6
15 Joe Rodriguez 6
15 Kevin Mahon 6
15 Neil H. 6
15 Robert Akers 6
15 SternFan74 6
15 Taine Scott 6
28 Anthony Barrientos 5
28 Bailey Smith 5
28 Benjamin Ostic 5
28 Braden Senack 5
28 Chase 5
28 Daniel Caughtry 5
28 Demitri 5
28 DJ 5
28 Dylan Simonsen 5
28 Ethan 5
28 Giuseppe 5
28 Herman Martinez 5
28 Ibrahim 5
28 Justice Chukwunonso Michael 5
28 Justin Calvert 5
28 Luke August 5
28 Luke Tov 5
28 Nathan Autenrieb 5
28 Robert Oakes 5
28 RonT 5
28 Shukor Jan 5
28 Simon 5
28 Steve Risk 5
28 The MMA Manifesto 5
28 Tp 5
28 Tristan Ezra long 5
28 Tristan Raye 5
28 Tuakore Singapu 5
28 Tyree Robins 5
57 AASHISH GURUNG 4
57 Adrian Sunnex 4
57 Agus Susanto 4
57 Andrew Nixon 4
57 Angus Judson 4
57 Ben Lyford 4
57 Callum 4
57 Cameron Walsh 4
57 Christopher Reive 4
57 Connor Eade 4
57 Corey Heck 4
57 Cullen 4
57 Dan 4
57 Danny 4
57 Darryl Fitzgerald 4
57 David Leach 4
57 Emma Vreeland 4
57 Erik Perez 4
57 Jacob 4
57 James Weise 4
57 jared mccann 4
57 Jayden Murphy 4
57 Joel R 4
57 John Flores 4
57 John Sunny 4
57 Josh Brymer-halls 4
57 Joshua A 4
57 Justin 4
57 Landon Brown 4
57 Latesh pujari 4
57 Leanne R 4
57 Luke Galloway 4
57 Michael J. 4
57 Mike jarv 4
57 Nathan n 4
57 Neil Fonseca 4
57 Reece Kyle 4
57 Rhyce Contreras 4
57 Ricky Xayachack 4
57 ryanC 4
57 Sam fowler 4
57 Sam Kember 4
57 Stone La Velle 4
57 Thomas Mulligan 4
57 Zac 4
102 Andrea Hillman 3
102 Armand Metichecchia 3
102 Ashleigh K 3
102 Ben Hilder 3
102 Cameron Cornell 3
102 Cameron fleming 3
102 Chalis kelsey 3
102 Dalton smith 3
102 Daniel 3
102 Dante 3
102 David Jaquays 3
102 Deacon 3
102 Eric McIntosh 3
102 Garrett Sharp 3
102 Gordon Takairangi 3
102 james 3
102 Karl Emms 3
102 Kody Robinson 3
102 leo carleton 3
102 Lucas mano 3
102 Micah Geraets 3
102 Michael V. 3
102 Nathan H. 3
102 Nathaniel 3
102 Nicholas Cochran 3
102 Odinakachi Ekpe 3
102 Omar Abdulla 3
102 Omar Comin’ 3
102 Riley 3
102 Rohan Kandan-Smith 3
102 Trey Timoko 3
102 Tyler Paul 3
102 Umar Zaheer 3
102 Vunivesi Minoneti 3
102 Walter Lee Davis III 3
102 Yuheng Rong 3
138 AJ Rega 2
138 Bernard Temu 2
138 Bronson halligan 2
138 Bryce Gerrey 2
138 Cody Long 2
138 Coloma Castro 2
138 Daniel Meehan 2
138 Ivan 2
138 Jack Dale 2
138 Josh 2
138 Josh smith 2
138 Joshua Head 2
138 Keegan 2
138 Luis Ryan Cepeda 2
138 owen 2
138 Quinn 2
138 Ryan K 2
138 Sam green 2
138 Sergio Alvarez 2
157 Bryan Huacon 1
157 Ken 1
157 Miles Trivedi 1
157 montelo waithe 1
157 Rodney 1
162 larry chaput 0
162 Somer Gilbee 0

 

November Top Ten

1 Louis Volavola 15
1 Tuakore Singapu 15
3 Brandon Kaplan 14
4 Barry Oh 13
4 Isaac 13
4 Neil H. 13
4 Robert Akers 13


2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 181
2 Herman Martinez 170
3 Nathan H. 166
3 Sternfan74 166
5 Michael J. 165
The MMA Manifesto 160
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 157
7 Dan 150
8 Cameron Walsh 142
8 Isaac 142
10 ryanC 141

 

