Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Stipe Miocic*
|$750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|2
|Junior dos Santos*
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Alistair Overeem
|$400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|4
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$330,000
|$ 330,000
|$ –
|5
|Derrick Lewis*
|$300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|5
|Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator)
|$300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|7
|Ben Rothwell*
|$270,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 135,000
|8
|Francis Ngannou
|$260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|9
|Alexander Gustafsson*
|$250,000
|$ 125,000
|$ 125,000
|10
|Greg Hardy*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|10
|Stefan Struve*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
