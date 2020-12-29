Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Stipe Miocic* $750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 2 Junior dos Santos* $500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Alistair Overeem $400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 4 Andrei Arlovski* $330,000 $ 330,000 $ – 5 Derrick Lewis* $300,000 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 5 Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator) $300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 7 Ben Rothwell* $270,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 8 Francis Ngannou $260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 9 Alexander Gustafsson* $250,000 $ 125,000 $ 125,000 10 Greg Hardy* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 10 Stefan Struve* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000

Other weight classes:

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)\