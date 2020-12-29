Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights in MMA today, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

By December 29, 2020 12:45 am

dominick reyes career earnings

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) defeats Jared Cannonier (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

 

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jon Jones*  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Dominick Reyes*  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
2 Jan Blachowicz*  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
4 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       275,000  $         205,000  $             70,000
5 Anthony Smith*  $       260,000  $         130,000  $            130,000
6 Glover Teixeira*  $       240,000  $         120,000  $            120,000
7 Ovince Saint Preux*  $       200,000  $         100,000  $            100,000
8 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       190,000  $           95,000  $             95,000
9 Nikita Krylov*  $       170,000  $           85,000  $             85,000
10 Thiago Santos*  $       160,000  $           80,000  $             80,000

 

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

