Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT) Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 257)

 

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Max Holloway*  $   400,000  $   200,000  $   200,000
2 Alexander Volkanovski*  $   350,000  $   350,000  $           –
3 Brian Ortega*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $   110,000
4 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $   200,000  $   200,000  $           –
5 Cub Swanson*  $   190,000  $     95,000  $     95,000
6 Chan Sung Jung*  $   160,000  $     80,000  $     80,000
7 Edson Barboza*  $   158,000  $     79,000  $     79,000
8 Josh Emmett  $   152,000  $     76,000  $     76,000
9 Shane Burgos  $   150,000  $     75,000  $     75,000
10 Yair Rodriguez  $   140,000  $     70,000  $     70,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

