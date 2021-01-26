Top Ten Earning Lightweights in mixed martial arts, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights | The Sports Daily
Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 257)

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $     6,000,000  $     6,000,000  $                 –
2 Conor McGregor  $     5,000,000  $     5,000,000  $                 –
3 Dustin Poirier  $     1,000,000  $     1,000,000
4 Justin Gaethje*  $       400,000  $        400,000  $                 –
5 Tony Ferguson*  $       300,000  $        150,000  $        150,000
6 Charles Oliveira*  $       230,000  $        115,000  $        115,000
7 Jim Miller*  $       222,000  $        111,000  $        111,000
8 Dan Hooker*  $       220,000  $        110,000  $        110,000
9 Michael Chandler*  $       200,000  $        100,000  $        100,000
9 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $       200,000  $        200,000  $                 –

