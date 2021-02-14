UFC 258 Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

By February 14, 2021 11:02 pm

Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC 258 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis on Feb 20th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Kamaru Usman – 67%
Maycee Barber – 60%
Kelvin Gastelum – 76%
Julian Marquez – 52%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 10-9 (53%)


1 Nathan H. 9
2 ali ab 9
3 Dave K. 8
3 Giuseppe 8
3 James Weise 8
3 Lachie Martin 8
3 Stefan pietropaolo 8
8 Cameron Walsh 7
8 Christian Mejia 7
8 Harrison. 7
8 Herman Martinez 7
8 Luke Rhoads 7
8 Robert Oakes 7
8 Ryan A. MacDonald 7
8 ryanC 7
8 Steve Risk 7
17 Brandon Kaplan 6
17 Dan Meehan 6
17 Eric Beckman 6
17 John F 6
17 Leanne R 6
17 Luke Smith 6
17 Riley Cunningham 6
17 tp 6
17 Tristan Raye 6
17 Vic Rattanasithy 6
17 Will Abbey 6
28 Andre Tran 5
28 Chalis kelsey 5
28 Cody Long 5
28 danny 5
28 Dylan Simonsen 5
28 Josh Ashton 5
28 Manjot Gill 5
28 Miles Trivedi 5
28 Nathan Jones 5
28 Sam Keary 5
28 stewartthames 5
39 Alec Schmitt 4
39 Andrew Bravo 4
39 Ash k 4
39 Ben Hilder 4
39 Christian Love 4
39 Christopher Reive 4
39 Conzzzz 4
39 Emma Vreeland 4
39 Ibrahim 4
39 Isaac 4
39 Jake Smith 4
39 jose maria davalos 4
39 Justin 4
39 Michael J. 4
39 MiracleMaia 4
39 Oliver 4
39 Omar Abdulla 4
39 Rodney 4
39 Thomas Mulligan 4
58 AASHISH GURUNG 3
58 Adrian Sunnex 3
58 Agus Susanto 3
58 Barry Oh 3
58 Bryce Gerrey 3
58 dan 3
58 Gagan Aujla 3
58 Joshyo 3
58 Kody Robinson 3
58 Nathan n 3
58 Owen Castle 3
58 Robert Akers 3
58 Sam Fowler 3
58 Walter Davis III 3
72 Andrew Nixon 2
72 Gary MacDonald 2
72 jack 2
72 Joel A 2
72 Joshua 2
72 larry chaput 2
72 SternFan74 2
72 The MMA Manifesto 2
72 Umar Zaheer 2
81 Anton B 1
81 Arnold C 1
81 daniel 1
81 Jack McClean 1
81 John Rong 1
81 MJ Norby 1
81 nick rennie 1
81 theJawas 1
89 Anthony barrientos 0
89 dj 0
89 Neil H. 0

 

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Brandon Kaplan 25
1 Isaac K 25
1 Neil H. 25
4 Nathan H. 23
4 ryanC 23
4 Stefan pietropaolo 23
7 Bryce Gerrey 22
7 Dave K. 22
7 Omar Abdulla 22
10 Barry Oh 21
10 Herman Martinez 21
10 Ryan A. MacDonald 21

 

