Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC 258 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis on Feb 20th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Kamaru Usman – 67%

Maycee Barber – 60%

Kelvin Gastelum – 76%

Julian Marquez – 52%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 10-9 (53%)



UFC 258 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Nathan H. 9 2 ali ab 9 3 Dave K. 8 3 Giuseppe 8 3 James Weise 8 3 Lachie Martin 8 3 Stefan pietropaolo 8 8 Cameron Walsh 7 8 Christian Mejia 7 8 Harrison. 7 8 Herman Martinez 7 8 Luke Rhoads 7 8 Robert Oakes 7 8 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 8 ryanC 7 8 Steve Risk 7 17 Brandon Kaplan 6 17 Dan Meehan 6 17 Eric Beckman 6 17 John F 6 17 Leanne R 6 17 Luke Smith 6 17 Riley Cunningham 6 17 tp 6 17 Tristan Raye 6 17 Vic Rattanasithy 6 17 Will Abbey 6 28 Andre Tran 5 28 Chalis kelsey 5 28 Cody Long 5 28 danny 5 28 Dylan Simonsen 5 28 Josh Ashton 5 28 Manjot Gill 5 28 Miles Trivedi 5 28 Nathan Jones 5 28 Sam Keary 5 28 stewartthames 5 39 Alec Schmitt 4 39 Andrew Bravo 4 39 Ash k 4 39 Ben Hilder 4 39 Christian Love 4 39 Christopher Reive 4 39 Conzzzz 4 39 Emma Vreeland 4 39 Ibrahim 4 39 Isaac 4 39 Jake Smith 4 39 jose maria davalos 4 39 Justin 4 39 Michael J. 4 39 MiracleMaia 4 39 Oliver 4 39 Omar Abdulla 4 39 Rodney 4 39 Thomas Mulligan 4 58 AASHISH GURUNG 3 58 Adrian Sunnex 3 58 Agus Susanto 3 58 Barry Oh 3 58 Bryce Gerrey 3 58 dan 3 58 Gagan Aujla 3 58 Joshyo 3 58 Kody Robinson 3 58 Nathan n 3 58 Owen Castle 3 58 Robert Akers 3 58 Sam Fowler 3 58 Walter Davis III 3 72 Andrew Nixon 2 72 Gary MacDonald 2 72 jack 2 72 Joel A 2 72 Joshua 2 72 larry chaput 2 72 SternFan74 2 72 The MMA Manifesto 2 72 Umar Zaheer 2 81 Anton B 1 81 Arnold C 1 81 daniel 1 81 Jack McClean 1 81 John Rong 1 81 MJ Norby 1 81 nick rennie 1 81 theJawas 1 89 Anthony barrientos 0 89 dj 0 89 Neil H. 0

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Brandon Kaplan 25 1 Isaac K 25 1 Neil H. 25 4 Nathan H. 23 4 ryanC 23 4 Stefan pietropaolo 23 7 Bryce Gerrey 22 7 Dave K. 22 7 Omar Abdulla 22 10 Barry Oh 21 10 Herman Martinez 21 10 Ryan A. MacDonald 21

