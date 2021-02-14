Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC 258 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis on Feb 20th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Kamaru Usman – 67%
Maycee Barber – 60%
Kelvin Gastelum – 76%
Julian Marquez – 52%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 10-9 (53%)
UFC 258 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Nathan H.
|9
|2
|ali ab
|9
|3
|Dave K.
|8
|3
|Giuseppe
|8
|3
|James Weise
|8
|3
|Lachie Martin
|8
|3
|Stefan pietropaolo
|8
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|8
|Christian Mejia
|7
|8
|Harrison.
|7
|8
|Herman Martinez
|7
|8
|Luke Rhoads
|7
|8
|Robert Oakes
|7
|8
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|7
|8
|ryanC
|7
|8
|Steve Risk
|7
|17
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|17
|Dan Meehan
|6
|17
|Eric Beckman
|6
|17
|John F
|6
|17
|Leanne R
|6
|17
|Luke Smith
|6
|17
|Riley Cunningham
|6
|17
|tp
|6
|17
|Tristan Raye
|6
|17
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|17
|Will Abbey
|6
|28
|Andre Tran
|5
|28
|Chalis kelsey
|5
|28
|Cody Long
|5
|28
|danny
|5
|28
|Dylan Simonsen
|5
|28
|Josh Ashton
|5
|28
|Manjot Gill
|5
|28
|Miles Trivedi
|5
|28
|Nathan Jones
|5
|28
|Sam Keary
|5
|28
|stewartthames
|5
|39
|Alec Schmitt
|4
|39
|Andrew Bravo
|4
|39
|Ash k
|4
|39
|Ben Hilder
|4
|39
|Christian Love
|4
|39
|Christopher Reive
|4
|39
|Conzzzz
|4
|39
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|39
|Ibrahim
|4
|39
|Isaac
|4
|39
|Jake Smith
|4
|39
|jose maria davalos
|4
|39
|Justin
|4
|39
|Michael J.
|4
|39
|MiracleMaia
|4
|39
|Oliver
|4
|39
|Omar Abdulla
|4
|39
|Rodney
|4
|39
|Thomas Mulligan
|4
|58
|AASHISH GURUNG
|3
|58
|Adrian Sunnex
|3
|58
|Agus Susanto
|3
|58
|Barry Oh
|3
|58
|Bryce Gerrey
|3
|58
|dan
|3
|58
|Gagan Aujla
|3
|58
|Joshyo
|3
|58
|Kody Robinson
|3
|58
|Nathan n
|3
|58
|Owen Castle
|3
|58
|Robert Akers
|3
|58
|Sam Fowler
|3
|58
|Walter Davis III
|3
|72
|Andrew Nixon
|2
|72
|Gary MacDonald
|2
|72
|jack
|2
|72
|Joel A
|2
|72
|Joshua
|2
|72
|larry chaput
|2
|72
|SternFan74
|2
|72
|The MMA Manifesto
|2
|72
|Umar Zaheer
|2
|81
|Anton B
|1
|81
|Arnold C
|1
|81
|daniel
|1
|81
|Jack McClean
|1
|81
|John Rong
|1
|81
|MJ Norby
|1
|81
|nick rennie
|1
|81
|theJawas
|1
|89
|Anthony barrientos
|0
|89
|dj
|0
|89
|Neil H.
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|25
|1
|Isaac K
|25
|1
|Neil H.
|25
|4
|Nathan H.
|23
|4
|ryanC
|23
|4
|Stefan pietropaolo
|23
|7
|Bryce Gerrey
|22
|7
|Dave K.
|22
|7
|Omar Abdulla
|22
|10
|Barry Oh
|21
|10
|Herman Martinez
|21
|10
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|21
