UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Results

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Feb 13, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,638 – solid throughout, but fights falling off have hurt it

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Kamaru Usman (17-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (19-3, #6 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Maycee Barber (8-1, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Alexa Grasso (12-3, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Kelvin Gastelum (16-9, 1 NC, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch (14-3, #16 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Ricky Simon (17-3, #8 ranked featherweight) vs Brian Kelleher (22-11, #10 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (13-7, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Julian Marquez (7-2, #39 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Rodolfo Vieira (7-0, #36 ranked middleweight) vs Anthony Hernandez (7-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Belal Muhammad (17-3, #24 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima (17-7, #38 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Polyana Viana (11-4, #15 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mallory Martin (7-3, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

Catchweight (140 pounds):

Andre Ewell (17-6, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs Chris Gutierrez (15-4-2, #31 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Gabe Green (9-3, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Philip Rowe (7-2)

