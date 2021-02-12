UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Feb 12/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|4
|3
|Cory Sandhagen
|242.5
|1
|2
|1
|Petr Yan
|242.5
|3
|3
|2
|Aljamain Sterling
|229.5
|4
|5
|7
|Marlon Moraes
|163
|5
|7
|4
|Rob Font
|143.5
|6
|9
|9
|Pedro Munhoz
|128
|7
|10
|6
|Jose Aldo
|126
|8
|11
|Marlon Vera
|125.5
|9
|8
|10
|Jimmie Rivera
|118
|10
|13
|15
|Song Yadong
|112
|11
|12
|8
|Frankie Edgar
|103
|12
|NR
|14
|Cody Stamann
|97
|13
|16
|16
|Casey Kenney
|96
|14
|6
|12
|Dominick Cruz
|80
|15
|17
|Raoni Barcelos
|75.5
|15
|18
|Eddie Wineland
|72.5
|17
|19
|Rani Yahya
|70.5
|18
|20
|Nathaniel Wood
|70
|19
|21
|Said Nurmagomedov
|68.5
|20
|22
|Louis Smolka
|63
|21
|23
|Alejandro Perez
|60.5
|22
|24
|Sean O’Malley
|60
|23
|25
|13
|Merab Dvalishvili
|57.5
|24
|26
|Jonathan Martinez
|54
|25
|27
|11
|Raphael Assuncao
|53.5
|26
|28
|Luke Sanders
|39.5
|27
|30
|Miles Johns
|33
|28
|31
|Andre Ewell
|32.5
|29
|32
|Kyler Phillips
|29.5
|29
|32
|Montel Jackson
|29.5
|31
|34
|Chris Gutierrez
|25.5
|32
|35
|Adrian Yanez
|25
|32
|35
|Julio Arce
|25
|32
|NR
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|25
|35
|37
|Nathan Maness
|24.5
|36
|38
|Enrique Barzola
|23
|37
|39
|Khalid Taha
|22.5
|38
|40
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|22
|39
|41
|Gustavo Lopez
|20
|40
|42
|Randy Costa
|19
|41
|43
|Davey Grant
|17.5
|41
|49
|Thomas Almeida
|17.5
|43
|44
|Mark De La Rosa
|15.5
|44
|45
|Jack Shore
|14
|45
|46
|Hunter Azure
|13
|46
|47
|Danaa Batgerel
|10
|47
|48
|Heili Alateng
|8.5
|48
|49
|Guido Cannetti
|8
|49
|50
|Frankie Saenz
|7.5
|50
|51
|Anderson dos Santos
|5
|50
|51
|Tony Gravely
|5
|50
|51
|Tony Kelley
|5
|53
|54
|Anthony Birchak
|4.5
|53
|54
|Irwin Rivera
|4.5
|55
|57
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4
|55
|57
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4
|57
|59
|Aaron Phillips
|0
|57
|59
|Ali AlQaisi
|0
|57
|59
|Cameron Else
|0
|57
|59
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|57
|NR
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|57
|59
|John Castaneda
|0
|57
|59
|Journey Newson
|0
|57
|59
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|57
|59
|Mark Striegl
|0
|57
|59
|Ray Rodriguez
|0
|57
|NR
|Sergey Morozov
|0
|57
|59
|Trevin Jones
|0
|57
|59
|Victor Rodriguez
|0
|57
|NR
|Vincent Cachero
|0
