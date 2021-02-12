UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Feb 12/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 4 3 Cory Sandhagen 242.5 1 2 1 Petr Yan 242.5 3 3 2 Aljamain Sterling 229.5 4 5 7 Marlon Moraes 163 5 7 4 Rob Font 143.5 6 9 9 Pedro Munhoz 128 7 10 6 Jose Aldo 126 8 11 Marlon Vera 125.5 9 8 10 Jimmie Rivera 118 10 13 15 Song Yadong 112 11 12 8 Frankie Edgar 103 12 NR 14 Cody Stamann 97 13 16 16 Casey Kenney 96 14 6 12 Dominick Cruz 80 15 17 Raoni Barcelos 75.5 15 18 Eddie Wineland 72.5 17 19 Rani Yahya 70.5 18 20 Nathaniel Wood 70 19 21 Said Nurmagomedov 68.5 20 22 Louis Smolka 63 21 23 Alejandro Perez 60.5 22 24 Sean O’Malley 60 23 25 13 Merab Dvalishvili 57.5 24 26 Jonathan Martinez 54 25 27 11 Raphael Assuncao 53.5 26 28 Luke Sanders 39.5 27 30 Miles Johns 33 28 31 Andre Ewell 32.5 29 32 Kyler Phillips 29.5 29 32 Montel Jackson 29.5 31 34 Chris Gutierrez 25.5 32 35 Adrian Yanez 25 32 35 Julio Arce 25 32 NR Umar Nurmagomedov 25 35 37 Nathan Maness 24.5 36 38 Enrique Barzola 23 37 39 Khalid Taha 22.5 38 40 Jose Alberto Quinonez 22 39 41 Gustavo Lopez 20 40 42 Randy Costa 19 41 43 Davey Grant 17.5 41 49 Thomas Almeida 17.5 43 44 Mark De La Rosa 15.5 44 45 Jack Shore 14 45 46 Hunter Azure 13 46 47 Danaa Batgerel 10 47 48 Heili Alateng 8.5 48 49 Guido Cannetti 8 49 50 Frankie Saenz 7.5 50 51 Anderson dos Santos 5 50 51 Tony Gravely 5 50 51 Tony Kelley 5 53 54 Anthony Birchak 4.5 53 54 Irwin Rivera 4.5 55 57 Aiemann Zahabi 4 55 57 Geraldo de Freitas 4 57 59 Aaron Phillips 0 57 59 Ali AlQaisi 0 57 59 Cameron Else 0 57 59 Gabriel Silva 0 57 NR Gaetano Pirrello 0 57 59 John Castaneda 0 57 59 Journey Newson 0 57 59 Kevin Natividad 0 57 59 Mark Striegl 0 57 59 Ray Rodriguez 0 57 NR Sergey Morozov 0 57 59 Trevin Jones 0 57 59 Victor Rodriguez 0 57 NR Vincent Cachero 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweight

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

