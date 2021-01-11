MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jan 11/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jan 11/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 363.5
2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 198
3 3 11 Maycee Barber 94.5
4 4 3 Katlyn Chookagian 88.5
5 5 4 Lauren Murphy 76.5
6 24 14 Taila Santos 58
7 7 6 Cynthia Calvillo 57.5
8 8 16 Montana De La Rosa 56
9 9 8 Joanne Calderwood 54.5
10 10 7 Jessica Eye 53.5
11 11 5 Jennifer Maia 53
12 6 Gillian Robertson 51
13 13 9 Roxanne Modafferi 50
14 14 Nicco Montano 49.5
15 15 Shana Dobson 45
15 15 10 Viviane Araujo 45
17 17 Mayra Bueno Silva 37
18 18 15 Antonina Shevchenko 34
19 19 Ariane Lipski 31
20 20 Poliana Botelho 28.5
21 21 Ji Yeon Kim 27.5
22 22 12 Andrea Lee 26.5
23 23 Alexa Grasso 20.5
24 24 JJ Aldrich 20
24 24 Miranda Maverick 20
26 28 Cortney Casey 19.5
27 39 Gina Mazany 13
28 29 Molly McCann 12
29 30 Priscila Cachoeira 10
30 32 Karol Rosa 9.5
31 33 Liana Jojua 9
31 33 Mariya Agapova 9
33 30 Justine Kish 7.5
34 37 Miranda Granger 5
35 38 Luana Carolina 4.5
36 40 Diana Belbita 0
36 40 Lara Procopio 0
36 40 Lilya Shakirova 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

