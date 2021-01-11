UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jan 11/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 363.5 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 198 3 3 11 Maycee Barber 94.5 4 4 3 Katlyn Chookagian 88.5 5 5 4 Lauren Murphy 76.5 6 24 14 Taila Santos 58 7 7 6 Cynthia Calvillo 57.5 8 8 16 Montana De La Rosa 56 9 9 8 Joanne Calderwood 54.5 10 10 7 Jessica Eye 53.5 11 11 5 Jennifer Maia 53 12 6 Gillian Robertson 51 13 13 9 Roxanne Modafferi 50 14 14 Nicco Montano 49.5 15 15 Shana Dobson 45 15 15 10 Viviane Araujo 45 17 17 Mayra Bueno Silva 37 18 18 15 Antonina Shevchenko 34 19 19 Ariane Lipski 31 20 20 Poliana Botelho 28.5 21 21 Ji Yeon Kim 27.5 22 22 12 Andrea Lee 26.5 23 23 Alexa Grasso 20.5 24 24 JJ Aldrich 20 24 24 Miranda Maverick 20 26 28 Cortney Casey 19.5 27 39 Gina Mazany 13 28 29 Molly McCann 12 29 30 Priscila Cachoeira 10 30 32 Karol Rosa 9.5 31 33 Liana Jojua 9 31 33 Mariya Agapova 9 33 30 Justine Kish 7.5 34 37 Miranda Granger 5 35 38 Luana Carolina 4.5 36 40 Diana Belbita 0 36 40 Lara Procopio 0 36 40 Lilya Shakirova 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

