UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Dec 14/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|539.5
|2
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|268.5
|3
|3
|8
|Derek Brunson
|202
|4
|5
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum
|172
|5
|11
|6
|Marvin Vettori
|165
|6
|7
|5
|Darren Till
|153
|7
|8
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|151.5
|8
|4
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|148
|9
|9
|10
|Uriah Hall
|147.5
|10
|15
|Sean Strickland
|140.5
|11
|10
|3
|Paulo Costa
|138.5
|12
|6
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|133
|13
|12
|14
|Brad Tavares
|116
|13
|12
|11
|Chris Weidman
|116
|15
|16
|15
|Ian Heinisch
|105
|16
|17
|12
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|99.5
|17
|21
|16
|Kevin Holland
|95.5
|18
|18
|Trevin Giles
|82.5
|19
|NR
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|80
|20
|20
|13
|Omari Akhmedov
|73.5
|21
|19
|Brendan Allen
|72.5
|22
|22
|Tom Breese
|71
|23
|23
|Zak Cummings
|59
|24
|35
|Joaquin Buckley
|57
|25
|24
|Darren Stewart
|54.5
|26
|25
|Krzysztof Jotko
|52.5
|27
|26
|Karl Roberson
|51.5
|27
|26
|Khamzat Chimaev
|51.5
|29
|28
|Gerald Meerschaert
|51
|30
|29
|Andre Muniz
|44.5
|31
|30
|Eryk Anders
|44
|32
|31
|Andrew Sanchez
|43.5
|33
|32
|Rodolfo Vieira
|37
|34
|33
|Markus Perez
|35
|35
|36
|Phil Hawes
|25
|36
|37
|Alessio Di Chirico
|24
|37
|38
|Anthony Hernandez
|22.5
|37
|38
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|39
|40
|Jack Marshman
|21.5
|40
|43
|Oskar Piechota
|20.5
|41
|41
|Punahele Soriano
|20
|42
|42
|Makhmud Muradov
|19.5
|43
|NR
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|18
|44
|43
|Charles Byrd
|17.5
|45
|46
|Dricus du Plessis
|10
|46
|49
|Jun Yong Park
|9.5
|47
|46
|Jordan Wright
|9
|48
|50
|Maki Pitolo
|8
|49
|53
|Abu Azaitar
|5
|49
|53
|Dusko Todorovic
|5
|49
|60
|Kyle Daukaus
|5
|49
|53
|Nassourdine Imavov
|5
|53
|57
|Impa Kasanganay
|4.5
|53
|57
|Wellington Turman
|4.5
|55
|45
|Bartosz Fabinski
|4
|55
|NR
|Deron Winn
|4
|57
|60
|Adam Yandiev
|0
|57
|60
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|57
|60
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|57
|60
|Antonio Braga Neto
|0
|57
|60
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|57
|NR
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|57
|60
|Jacob Malkoun
|0
|57
|60
|Jordan Williams
|0
|57
|60
|KB Bhullar
|0
|57
|60
|Roman Kopylov
|0
