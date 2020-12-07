MMA Manifesto

ufc heavyweight rankings

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Dec 7/20

By December 7, 2020 2:22 pm

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 554
2 2 Jon Jones 396
3 3 2 Francis Ngannou 330.5
4 4 3 Curtis Blaydes 228.5
5 5 6 Alistair Overeem 197.5
6 6 4 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 147.5
7 7 5 Derrick Lewis 141
8 8 11 Aleksei Oleinik 124
9 9 7 Alexander Volkov 120
10 10 8 Junior dos Santos 111.5
11 11 Tai Tuivasa 101
12 12 Fabricio Werdum 99
13 13 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97
14 14 12 Walt Harris 82
15 16 Ilir Latifi 71
16 17 Ben Rothwell 70
17 30 Greg Hardy 66
18 15 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 61
19 18 Alexander Gustafsson 59
19 18 13 Sergei Pavlovich 59
21 33 Alexander Romanov 57.5
22 20 Marcin Tybura 55.5
22 20 Stefan Struve 55.5
24 22 Chris Daukaus 52.5
24 22 15 Ciryl Gane 52.5
26 26 16 Andrei Arlovski 48.5
27 24 Tom Aspinall 43
28 25 14 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5
29 28 10 Augusto Sakai 30.5
30 29 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
31 31 Sergey Spivak 29
31 27 Tanner Boser 29
33 32 Juan Espino 27.5
34 37 Jake Collier 21
35 34 Maurice Greene 20
35 36 Yorgan De Castro 20
37 35 Gian Villante 16
38 38 Justin Tafa 10
39 39 Rodrigo Nascimento 9
40 40 Carlos Felipe 5
40 42 Don’Tale Mayes 5
40 42 Parker Porter 5
43 42 Alan Badout 0
43 42 Ben Sosoli 0
43 42 Jarjis Danho 0
43 NR Josh Parisian 0
43 42 Justin Frazier 0
43 42 Michel Batista 0
43 42 Philipe Lins 0
43 42 Roque Martinez 0
43 42 Todd Duffee 0



Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

