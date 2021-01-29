UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 29/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 539.5 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 268.5 3 3 8 Derek Brunson 202 4 4 10 Kelvin Gastelum 172 5 5 6 Marvin Vettori 165 6 6 5 Darren Till 160 7 7 4 Jared Cannonier 151.5 8 8 7 Jack Hermansson 148 9 9 9 Uriah Hall 147.5 10 10 Sean Strickland 140.5 11 11 3 Paulo Costa 138.5 12 12 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 133 13 13 14 Brad Tavares 124 14 13 12 Chris Weidman 116 15 20 15 Omari Akhmedov 113.5 16 15 16 Ian Heinisch 105 17 16 13 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5 18 17 11 Kevin Holland 95.5 19 18 Trevin Giles 82.5 20 21 Brendan Allen 72.5 21 19 Antonio Carlos Junior 68 22 22 Tom Breese 62.5 23 23 Zak Cummings 59 24 42 Makhmud Muradov 57.5 25 25 Darren Stewart 54.5 26 26 Krzysztof Jotko 52.5 27 27 Karl Roberson 51.5 28 29 Gerald Meerschaert 51 28 24 Joaquin Buckley 51 30 36 Alessio Di Chirico 50 31 41 Punahele Soriano 48 32 30 Andre Muniz 44.5 33 31 Eryk Anders 44 34 NR Sam Alvey 43.5 35 32 Andrew Sanchez 37.5 36 33 Rodolfo Vieira 37 37 34 Markus Perez 30 38 35 Phil Hawes 25 39 37 Anthony Hernandez 22.5 39 37 Julian Marquez 22.5 41 39 Jack Marshman 21.5 42 43 Dalcha Lungiambula 21 43 44 Charles Byrd 17.5 44 45 Dricus du Plessis 10 45 46 Jun Yong Park 9.5 46 47 Jordan Wright 9 47 55 Deron Winn 8.5 48 48 Maki Pitolo 8 49 49 Kyle Daukaus 5 49 49 Nassourdine Imavov 5 49 NR Tafon Nchukwi 5 52 49 Dusko Todorovic 4.5 52 53 Impa Kasanganay 4.5 52 53 Wellington Turman 4.5 55 55 Bartosz Fabinski 4 56 57 Antonio Arroyo 0 56 57 Antonio Braga Neto 0 56 57 Charlie Ontiveros 0 56 57 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 56 57 Jacob Malkoun 0 56 NR Jamie Pickett 0 56 57 Jordan Williams 0 56 57 KB Bhullar 0

