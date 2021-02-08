UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Feb 8/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|453
|2
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|297.5
|3
|3
|3
|Brian Ortega
|247
|4
|4
|8
|Josh Emmett
|203
|5
|5
|6
|Chan Sung Jung
|156
|6
|6
|Song Yadong
|154.5
|7
|NR
|15
|Ryan Hall
|135
|8
|NR
|Ricky Simon
|108
|9
|8
|7
|Calvin Kattar
|99.5
|10
|NR
|Brian Kelleher
|97
|11
|10
|11
|Sodiq Yusuff
|95.5
|12
|11
|16
|Edson Barboza
|93
|13
|12
|13
|Shane Burgos
|91.5
|14
|15
|10
|Arnold Allen
|86.5
|14
|14
|12
|Dan Ige
|86.5
|16
|31
|Movsar Evloev
|74.5
|17
|23
|Lerone Murphy
|74
|18
|17
|Darren Elkins
|73
|19
|18
|Hakeem Dawodu
|69.5
|20
|19
|Gavin Tucker
|68
|21
|21
|Andre Fili
|66.5
|22
|23
|14
|Bryce Mitchell
|60
|22
|23
|Ricardo Ramos
|60
|24
|26
|Herbert Burns
|56
|25
|22
|Mirsad Bektic
|54
|26
|28
|Giga Chikadze
|53.5
|27
|29
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|52
|28
|30
|Makwan Amirkhani
|51
|29
|32
|Cub Swanson
|48
|29
|32
|Ilia Topuria
|48
|31
|NR
|Chas Skelly
|43
|32
|34
|Damon Jackson
|40.5
|33
|35
|Nate Landwehr
|40
|34
|35
|Charles Rosa
|37
|35
|37
|Daniel Pineda
|36
|35
|37
|Mike Grundy
|36
|37
|39
|Alex Caceres
|34
|38
|40
|Billy Quarantillo
|30
|38
|40
|Jonathan Pearce
|30
|38
|40
|Julian Erosa
|30
|38
|40
|L’udovit Klein
|30
|42
|45
|Charles Jourdain
|27
|42
|45
|Kyle Nelson
|27
|42
|45
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|27
|45
|48
|Darrick Minner
|25
|46
|67
|Seung Woo Choi
|24.5
|46
|51
|Shane Young
|24.5
|48
|52
|Danny Henry
|23.5
|49
|53
|Jordan Griffin
|22.5
|50
|54
|Omar Morales
|22
|51
|48
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|21.5
|51
|55
|Jared Gordon
|21.5
|53
|59
|Chase Hooper
|14
|54
|61
|Mike Trizano
|13
|55
|62
|Youssef Zalal
|10.5
|56
|65
|Nad Narimani
|7.5
|57
|76
|Austin Lingo
|5
|57
|67
|Bill Algeo
|5
|57
|67
|Daniel Chavez
|5
|57
|67
|Jamall Emmers
|5
|57
|NR
|Ode Osbourne
|5
|57
|NR
|Timur Valiev
|5
|63
|71
|Kai Kamaka III
|4.5
|63
|71
|Sean Woodson
|4.5
|65
|74
|Chris Fishgold
|4
|66
|75
|Vince Morales
|3.5
|67
|76
|Jamey Simmons
|0
|67
|NR
|Jerome Rivera
|0
|67
|76
|Johnny Munoz
|0
|67
|76
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|67
|NR
|Kevin Croom
|0
|67
|NR
|Martin Day
|0
|67
|76
|Steve Garcia
|0
|67
|76
|T.J. Brown
|0
|67
|76
|T.J. Laramie
|0
|67
|76
|Vincent Cachero
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
