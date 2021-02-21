By Jeff Fox | February 21, 2021 12:00 am

Ketlen Vieira Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – W (Faszholz) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Evans-Smith) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (McMann) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Zingano) – $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Aldana) – $37,000 ($33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 253 – Sept 27/20 – W (Eubanks) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20/21 – L (Kunitskaya) – $33,800 ($36,000 to show, $7,200 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $285,300