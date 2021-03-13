UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Dan Ige lived up to his ’50K’ nickname tonight, earning a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and becoming the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad.

Before we go any further, we should note that most the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Dan Ige: $165,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $123,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rani Yahya: $120,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davey Grant: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leon Edwards: $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Misha Cirkunov: $74,000 ($69,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matthew Semelsberger: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $71,000 ($61,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey: $70,000 ($60,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

JJ Aldrich: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $64,000 ($54,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gavin Tucker: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matheus Nicolau: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jinh Yu Frey: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Witt: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Manel Kape: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcelo Rojo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Rodriguez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rafa Garcia: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gloria de Paula: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)