Leon Edwards Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – L (Silva) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Gonzaga vs Cro Cop 2 – Apr 11/15 – W (Baczynski) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Leites – Jul 18/15 – W (Pawlak) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – L (Usman) – $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 8/16 – W (Waters) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 204 – Oct 8/16 – W (Tumenov) – $39,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – W (Luque) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Barberena) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – W (Sobotta) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – W (Cerrone) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Nelson) – $64,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $449,500