MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 18/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Felicia Spencer (8-2) vs Norma Dumont (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Jack Hermansson (21-6) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Ben Rothwell (38-13) vs Chris Barnett (21-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Makwan Amirkhani (16-5) vs Nate Landwehr (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th
Tom Breese (12-3) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th
Nate Diaz (21-12) vs Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Paul Craig (14-4-1) vs Jamahal Hill (8-0) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Drew Dober (23-10) vs Brad Riddell (9-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Chase Hooper (10-1-1) vs Steven Peterson (18-9) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Matthew Semelsberger (8-2) vs Khaos Williams (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th
Sean O’Malley (13-1) vs Louis Smolka (17-7) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Irene Aldana (12-6) vs Yana Kunitskaya (14-5) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Rodolfo Vieira (7-1) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (13-2) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jul 17th
Raphael Assuncao (27-8) vs Kyler Phillips (9-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th
Randy Costa (6-1) vs Adrian Yanez (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th
Mickey Gall (6-3) vs Jordan Williams (9-4) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th
Ian Heinisch (14-4) vs Nassourdine Imavov (9-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th
Fabio Cherant (7-2) vs William Knight (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st
Sara McMann (12-6) vs Ketlen Vieira (11-2) – UFC Fight Night 196 – Aug 28th
Bellator
Darrion Caldwell (15-4) vs Leandro Higo (20-5) – Bellator 259 – May 21st
Interim Heavyweight Championship: Tim Johnson (15-6) vs Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) – Bellator 261 – Jun 25th
