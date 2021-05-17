UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbradnt
May 22, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights (five rounds):
Rob Font (18-4, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-3, #4 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Yan Xiaonan (13-1, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Carla Esparza (18-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)
Heavyweights:
Justin Tafa (4-2, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-5, #38 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Featherweights:
Felicia Spencer (8-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont (5-1, #26 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Flyweights:
David Dvorak (19-3, #17 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva (20-3, #16 ranked flyweight)
Middleweights:
Jack Hermansson (21-6, #10 ranked middleweight) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1, #13 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Ricardo Ramos (14-3, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo (14-5, #60 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell (38-13, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Barnett (21-6)
Welterweights:
Court McGee (20-10, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Claudio Silva (14-2, #14 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
Bruno Silva (11-5-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Victor Rodriguez (7-3, #22 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights:
Joshua Culibao (8-1-1, #73 ranked featherweight) vs Sha Yilan (19-6)
Lightweights:
Yancy Medeiros (15-7, 1 NC, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6, #22 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Rafael Alves (19-9) vs Damir Ismagulov (22-1, #61 ranked lightweight)
