UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Fight Card

By May 17, 2021 11:32 pm

font vs garbrandt

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbradnt
May 22, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,873 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):
Rob Font   (18-4, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt   (12-3, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Yan Xiaonan   (13-1, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Carla Esparza   (18-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:
Justin Tafa   (4-2, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa   (11-5, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Felicia Spencer   (8-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont   (5-1, #26 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Flyweights:
David Dvorak   (19-3, #17 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva   (20-3, #16 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:
Jack Hermansson   (21-6, #10 ranked middleweight) vs Edmen Shahbazyan   (11-1, #13 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Ramos   (14-3, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo   (14-5, #60 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (38-13, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Barnett   (21-6)

Welterweights:
Court McGee   (20-10, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Claudio Silva   (14-2, #14 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Bruno Silva   (11-5-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Victor Rodriguez   (7-3, #22 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Joshua Culibao   (8-1-1, #73 ranked featherweight) vs Sha Yilan   (19-6)

Lightweights:
Yancy Medeiros   (15-7, 1 NC, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic   (13-6, #22 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Rafael Alves   (19-9) vs Damir Ismagulov   (22-1, #61 ranked lightweight)

 

