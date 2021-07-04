Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights in MMA today, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

By July 4, 2021 12:45 am

By |

Jul 22, 2018; Hamburg,Germany; Mauricio Rua (red gloves) fights Anthony Smith (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BarclayCard Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jan Blachowicz*  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       275,000  $         205,000  $             70,000
3 Anthony Smith*  $       270,000  $         135,000  $            135,000
4 Glover Teixeira*  $       240,000  $         120,000  $            120,000
5 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       190,000  $           95,000  $             95,000
6 Nikita Krylov*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000
7 Thiago Santos*  $       160,000  $           80,000  $             80,000
8 Dominick Reyes*  $       150,000  $           75,000  $             75,000
8 Eryk Anders  $       150,000  $           75,000  $             75,000
8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator)  $       150,000  $         150,000  $                    –
8 Ryan Bader (Bellator)  $       150,000  $         150,000  $                    –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

3hr

Twins 3hr ago

There has been a lot wrong with this Twins seasons, and there is no doubt about that. The Twins won today, snapping a 5 game losing (…)

7hr

Mets 7hr ago

There were a lot of things that happened in Game One of today’s doubleheader that, in the post that I was writing before the 7th (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home