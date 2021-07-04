Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)
Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|2
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 275,000
|$ 205,000
|$ 70,000
|3
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 270,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 135,000
|4
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|5
|Vollkan Oezdemir*
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|6
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|7
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|8
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|8
|Eryk Anders
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|8
|Lyoto Machida (Bellator)
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|8
|Ryan Bader (Bellator)
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)