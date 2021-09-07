Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 2 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 2
Sept 7, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWCS Season 5, Week 2 Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Logan Urban (5-1) vs Josh Quinlan (5-0)
Middleweights:
Mario Sousa (12-1) vs Chidi Njokuani (19-7)
Bantamweights:
Saimon Oliveira (17-3) vs Jose Alday (13-5-1)
Flyweights:
Bruno Korea (12-3-1) vs Carlos Vergara (8-2-1)
Bantamweights:
Muin Gafurov (16-3) vs Chad Anheliger (10-5)
