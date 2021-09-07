MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 2 Results

Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 2 Results

MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 2 Results

By September 7, 2021 8:00 pm

By |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 2
Sept 7, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWCS Season 5, Week 2 Results

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Logan Urban   (5-1) vs Josh Quinlan   (5-0)

Middleweights:
Mario Sousa   (12-1) vs Chidi Njokuani   (19-7)

Bantamweights:
Saimon Oliveira   (17-3) vs Jose Alday   (13-5-1)

Flyweights:
Bruno Korea   (12-3-1) vs Carlos Vergara   (8-2-1)

Bantamweights:
Muin Gafurov   (16-3) vs Chad Anheliger   (10-5)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Combat 11hr ago

    1. Artem Vakhitov: Gave Alex Pereira a rude sendoff to the UFC in reclaiming his Glory Light Heavyweight (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home