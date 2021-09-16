By Daniel Vreeland | September 16, 2021 10:59 am

Ariane Lipski Career Earnings

(UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – L (Calderwood) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – L (McCann) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – W (de Padua) – $26,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,000 from de Padua for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 – Jul 19/20 – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – L (A. Shevchenko) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – L (De La Rosa) – $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $201,500



(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)